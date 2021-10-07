Slutty Vegan fans, if getting to Atlanta for vegan southern food that's satisfying and delicious is out of the question, good news is coming your way. Pinky Cole, the chef, owner, and philanthropist is about to open her fourth location, with plans to keep going beyond that.

Cole just announced that she will be opening her fourth brick-and-mortar location later this year in Duluth, right outside of Atlanta. The company announced that the new restaurant will provide Slutty Vegan classics alongside an extensive menu that features fully plant-based burgers, sandwiches, and more with Impossible Meat at its core.

“After years of loyal sluts traveling from Duluth all the way to Atlanta for us, we’re excited to finally give them what they’ve been waiting for,” Cole said. “I’m so thrilled that we will continue to build Slutty Vegan and expand to offer our signature brand of vegan food to new communities both in Georgia and beyond.”

Cole originally launched her Slutty Vegan concept in 2018, gaining widespread success across Atlanta and national acclaim. Since then, Cole’s Slutty Vegan empire has expanded to three Slutty Vegan restaurant locations, her new Bar Vegan concept, and several locations planned across other cities including Birmingham, Alabama.

The Duluth location will feature signature Slutty Vegan dishes including the One Night Stand: An impossible burger topped with vegan bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, and Cole’s Slut Sauce complete with a vegan Hawaiian bun. Other fan favorites include the Fussy Hussy burger with pickles, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and Slut Sauce and the Heaux Boy with New Orleans style vegan shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Slut Sauce.

The new Slutty Vegan will be located at 2131 Pleasant Hill Rd. Duluth, Georgia in Gwinnett County. The storefront will be Slutty Vegan’s fourth location in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The other locations can be found in Edgewood (476 Edgewood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA), Jonesboro (164 McDonough St. Jonesboro, GA), and its flagship location (1542 Ralph David Abernathy BLVD Atlanta, GA).

Cole aims to continue expanding its Slutty Vegan empire, announcing that several locations will open across the south soon. Earlier this year, the restauranteur teamed up with Atlanta’s Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open Bar Vegan in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The vegan bar concept provides a full, flavorful vegan menu designed by Cole and Big Dave’s CEO Derrick ‘D’ Hayes.

Beyond her innovative and delicious vegan restaurant portfolio, Cole works extensively to help communities facing food insecurity, financial hardship, and other issues. Launching The Pinky Cole Foundation in 2019, Cole has initiated several campaigns to help Black communities in Atlanta. Last year, the organization funded 30 Clark Atlanta University students’ tuitions, paid struggling local restaurant’s rent and purchased life insurance and a car for Rayshard Brooks’ family following his death at the hands of police.

Earlier this week, Cole teamed up with PETA to help inaugurate the organization’s new food justice campaign that aims to hold governments accountable for food insecurity and the damages caused by animal agriculture. The campaign intends to petition government bodies to enact sustainable policies and raise awareness about food deserts, greenhouse emissions, and waste. Slutty Vegan participated by providing free entrees from its signature menu including the Main Chik sandwich. Check out The Pinky Cole Foundation for more of Cole's philanthropic work.

“We’ve made veganism fun and accessible at Slutty Vegan and are all about indulging in the little pleasures life brings,” Cole said. “We want to show that eating plant-based doesn’t have to be boring. With lines down the block at each of our locations, we’re honored to bring good, kinder food to Atlanta and are grateful for PETA taking up this issue on a national level.”