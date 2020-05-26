During quarantine, it seems like we're all tapping into our baking skills to occupy time and limit trips to the grocery store. Whipping up treats in the kitchen may be a more familiar pastime for those who have food allergies, or children with food allergies because store-bought baked goods often contain wheat, eggs, milk and other ingredients that are common allergens.

Popstar Pink just recently found out that her son Jameson has severe allergies, and wanted to share this entirely gluten-free and vegan cherry tart recipe to others who may not be able to eat eggs, wheat or milk products. In an Instagram video, she shares that her family only recently discovered his food allergies "which we were able to find out in some of the blood testings that we had to do recently because of COVID. So he's allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs. We have a cherry tree outside, our favorite thing to do every year is to pick cherries and since I couldn't find a good recipe here it is."

Does Pink consider herself vegan?

When we first saw Pink's Instagram post, it made us wonder-- is Pink vegan? Although she has adopted a plant-based diet several times during her life and was a vegetarian from age 15 until her first pregnancy, it seems she has returned to eating some animal products.

In an interview with Fitness Magazine, Pink gave some insight into her diet, saying, “I try to eat really healthy most of the time. When I’m not on tour, I’ve done the vegan thing, although I sometimes eat chicken and fish.” It seems like Pink opts for a plant-forward diet, while still eating a few kinds of animal protein.

If you're celebrating a birthday soon or just want to try your hand at baking this delicious delicacy, below is Pink's video and recipe to guide you.