Pharrell Williams Launches Inclusive Vegan Skin Care Line

Singer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams just announced the launch of his vegan skincare brand Humanrace, set to debut later this month. Humanrace is designed to be inclusive to all genders and races, following celebrity beauty lines like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez which have contributed to this standard of inclusivity.

“We’re creating for humans; We are all born in the same skin. We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest," said the star about his launch. Pharell created this line in tandem with his personal dermatologist of 20 years, Elena Jones MD, so you can be sure that the products are top quality when it comes to effectiveness.

Not only is the star's new line totally vegan, but the product packaging will be made out of 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials, making it good for the earth as well as your face. All of the products will have the option to be refilled, cutting down on any potential extra plastic waste.

The line will launch with three products: A rice powder cleanser, a lotus enzyme exfoliator, and a humidifying cream moisturizer, all launching November 25th. To announce the drop, Pharell posted a picture on Twitter holding his trio of Humanrace products with the caption “Proud dad moment @humanrace skincare routine dropping November 25.”

After years of wondering what the seemingly ageless 47-year-old celebrity's skincare regimen consists of, it seems like we will finally be able to replicate his routine–completely free of animal products.