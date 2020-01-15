No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Balls

Makes about 15

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1 cup/250g peanut butter
  • 2/3 cups of cacao butter
  • 5 tbsp cacao powder
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 2 tbsp rice syrup
  • 1/2 cup dried sour cherries

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Gently melt the cacao butter.
    Mix the peanut butter, syrup and oats together in a bowl. Add the cacao powder, cacao butter, and coconut sugar and mix until well combined.
  2. Finally, mix in the cherries. If the mixture is quite slack then refrigerate before forming into balls.
  3. Drizzle with melted chocolate and decorate with edible petals or more dried cherries.
  4. Store in a sealed container in the fridge.

Nutritional Info: per serving (1 ball)

226 calories, 5g protein, 22g carbs, 2g fiber, 14g fat

