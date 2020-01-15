No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Balls
Makes about 15
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup oats
- 1 cup/250g peanut butter
- 2/3 cups of cacao butter
- 5 tbsp cacao powder
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 2 tbsp rice syrup
- 1/2 cup dried sour cherries
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Gently melt the cacao butter.
Mix the peanut butter, syrup and oats together in a bowl. Add the cacao powder, cacao butter, and coconut sugar and mix until well combined.
- Finally, mix in the cherries. If the mixture is quite slack then refrigerate before forming into balls.
- Drizzle with melted chocolate and decorate with edible petals or more dried cherries.
- Store in a sealed container in the fridge.
Nutritional Info: per serving (1 ball)
226 calories, 5g protein, 22g carbs, 2g fiber, 14g fat