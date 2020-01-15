Overnight Raspberry and Apple Porridge
The best thing about porridge is that it is so easy to make and you can add just about anything to it. Just cook everything together in a pan until thick and creamy.
INGREDIENTS:
- 200g porridge oats
- 500 ml water
- 500 ml soy milk
- 150g raspberries
- 50g sunflower seeds
- 1 Apple, chopped
- 1 tsp cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine the oats, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and apple in a bowl.
- Pour in the water and soy milk. Mix until fully combined.
- Leave in the fridge overnight for best consistency and flavor.
- Before serving, top the porridge with fresh raspberries.
Nutritional Info: per serving (⅓ of recipe)
447 calories, 18g protein, 65g carbs, 15g fiber, 15g fat