Overnight Raspberry and Apple Porridge

The best thing about porridge is that it is so easy to make and you can add just about anything to it. Just cook everything together in a pan until thick and creamy.

INGREDIENTS:

200g porridge oats

500 ml water

500 ml soy milk

150g raspberries

50g sunflower seeds

1 Apple, chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine the oats, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and apple in a bowl. Pour in the water and soy milk. Mix until fully combined. Leave in the fridge overnight for best consistency and flavor. Before serving, top the porridge with fresh raspberries.

Nutritional Info: per serving (⅓ of recipe)

447 calories, 18g protein, 65g carbs, 15g fiber, 15g fat