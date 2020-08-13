Every day, The Beet's editors scour the internet for hilarious memes to share on our Facebook page. Our readers comment on how much they love our graphics and share them with their friends. Now, we're rounding up ten overperforming graphics of the week to make you smile, feel good, and perhaps even pass them off to a loved one who could use some persuasion to adopt a more plant-based lifestyle. Each week you will find a new list of memes on our website. We hope these made you laugh as hard as we do!