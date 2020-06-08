Going vegan—for your health, for the animals, for the environment—may have been a no-brainer. Giving up crab cakes? Not so easy. We feel you. That’s why we were so thrilled to discover Sophie's Kitchen, creators of carefully crafted plant-based seafood products, free of GMOs, soy and gluten, and without lab-grown ingredients, preservatives, colors, fillers, or added sugar. All of Sophie’s Kitchen’s products are high in fiber, to boot.

For a while, we’ve been fans of their Vegan Toona (in both Black Pepper and Sea Salt flavors) and Breaded Vegan Shrimp, but after recently giving the Vegan Crab Cakes a whirl, our weeknight dinners will never be the same. Best of all, since their products don’t impact the ocean’s ecosystem or contribute to dwindling seafood sources and overcrowded farms we can feel good about chowing down. Below, check out the easy way to turn a box of tasty vegan crab cakes into a veritable feast. Warning: This recipe is that good that your crab cake-a-vore dad may even swear off the real deal, too.