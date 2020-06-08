Try This Vegan Crab Cake, Which Tastes Like the Real Thing
Going vegan—for your health, for the animals, for the environment—may have been a no-brainer. Giving up crab cakes? Not so easy. We feel you. That’s why we were so thrilled to discover Sophie's Kitchen, creators of carefully crafted plant-based seafood products, free of GMOs, soy and gluten, and without lab-grown ingredients, preservatives, colors, fillers, or added sugar. All of Sophie’s Kitchen’s products are high in fiber, to boot.
For a while, we’ve been fans of their Vegan Toona (in both Black Pepper and Sea Salt flavors) and Breaded Vegan Shrimp, but after recently giving the Vegan Crab Cakes a whirl, our weeknight dinners will never be the same. Best of all, since their products don’t impact the ocean’s ecosystem or contribute to dwindling seafood sources and overcrowded farms we can feel good about chowing down. Below, check out the easy way to turn a box of tasty vegan crab cakes into a veritable feast. Warning: This recipe is that good that your crab cake-a-vore dad may even swear off the real deal, too.
Sophie’s Kitchen Crispy Crab Cakes with Sautéed Red Peppers and Aioli
Ingredients
For crab cakes:
- 1 large red pepper, chopped into a large dice
- 1 box Sophie's Kitchen Crab Cakes
- Oil of choice (olive oil or coconut oil)
For aioli:
- ½ cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 6 dashes hot sauce (like Tabasco)
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika (make sure to use smoked!)
- ¼ teaspoon each: garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, red pepper flakes
- Optional: pinch cayenne pepper
Instructions
- Make aioli: Whisk or stir together the ½ cup mayonnaise, one tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and six dashes hot sauce until it is incorporated and smooth. Add the remaining aioli ingredients and stir until combined.
- Cook the crab cakes according to package directions. In the same pan sautée the chopped red peppers in oil of choice and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Serve with the aioli and enjoy. If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container, in the fridge, for up to two weeks.