The largest plant-based restaurant chain in the U.S., Veggie Grill, is taking the stress out of holiday cooking with a fully plant-based Thanksgiving feast available for pre-order.

The "Thanksgiving Pot Pie Fest" is a completely meatless, dairy-free, plant-based dinner that serves four people. The menu is full of classic Thanksgiving sides including individual ‘turkey’ and mushroom pot pies, mashed Yukon gold potatoes & gravy, glazed rainbow carrots, baby spinach salad with cranberries, candied Pecans, balsamic onions, and vegan feta cheese. Veggie Grill even has dessert covered with mini sharable pumpkin pies!

You can order the entire Thanksgiving Pot Pie Feast for $69.95, but if you prefer just a few of the menu items, you can purchase it à la carte style. The prices for each side dish range from $10 to $15 and the dessert is $6 per mini pie or $19 for four. You can start placing your order starting on October 21st up until November 18th. The orders will be ready for pickup on November 24th and 25th, just in time for the holiday.

Veggie Grill is always finding ways to accommodate plant-based customers with delicious, healthy options. This Thanksgiving feast is perfect to order for the plant-based family member you are hosting this holiday, or convenient if you don't have time to think about the dish you are bringing to your relatives' celebration. Either way, Veggie Grill has you covered!

Veggie Grill is located in New York, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington State and Illinois. Click here to find out the closest Veggie Grill near you.