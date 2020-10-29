The first thing that comes to mind when you think about the produce section in your grocery store: Is 1: that it's freezing cold, which means you immediately run to the pantry aisle after grabbing your veggies and 2: I wonder where my fruit and vegetables are coming from?

Do you ever think about the impact the produce section has on our environment and health? Every item goes through an extensive amount of work to grow, package, transport, and unpack the fruits and vegetables which are most likely sprayed with pesticides.

Instead of questioning where your produce comes from, image this: The vegetables you buy to make your fresh salad are hand-picked from their root on a wall right in front of you, and so fresh that you are eating them within hours of plucking them. Then, you can make your salad with nutrient-dense foods that don't have to travel from farm to table, they go from the wall to your table. That's exactly what Vertical Crops are and they call it "wall to fork," because the crops are grown on a wall at your supermarket and picked for purchase. Read below for more information about Vertical Crops and watch the two videos to see a mock-up of this new invention.

Saving space, trucking costs, growing and harvesting labor, and keeping food fresh

Urban areas contain more than half the world’s population and contribute to 70% of the planet’s energy emissions. Cities guzzle the bulk of Earth’s resources and produce more waste. Many residents live in “urban food deserts.” And buildings are literally making their occupants sick.

Our planet is home to some 7.7 billion people. In many places, hunger is a reality. Unpredictable climate patterns are threatening the availability and stability of fresh produce. Yet the global population is rising.

How will we feed the world by the mid-21st century, when an expected 10 billion of us need food? And now in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food supply chain is in jeopardy more than ever before -- the need to bring food easier and faster directly to consumers is more important than ever.

One revolutionary agro-tech company, Vertical Field, is harnessing the power of geoponic technology, agricultural expertise, and smart design to tackle all of these issues and more. The Israeli startup – cited by Silicon Review as a “50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019” and named by World Smart City in 2019 as “Best Startup” – produces vertical agricultural solutions that help the environment, improve human health conditions, cut down on human handling, reduce waste, and make fresh, delicious and more produce available 365 days a year locally and directly to consumers and other end users.

“Vertical Fields offers a revolutionary way to eat the freshest greens and herbs, by producing soil-based indoor vertical farms grown at the very location where food is consumed,” said Vertical Field’s Chief Executive Officer, Guy Elitzur of Ra’anana, Israel who is hoping to place his ‘vertical farms’ in retail chains and restaurants establishments in cities throughout the US.

Not only do our products facilitate and promote sustainable life and make a positive impact on the environment, we offer an easy to use real alternative to traditional agriculture. Our Urban farms give new meaning to the term ‘farm-to-table,’ because one can virtually pick their own greens and herbs at supermarkets, restaurants or other retail sites,” he adds.

Vertical Field’s Urban Crops offers an ideal alternative to traditional agriculture, especially in urban settings where space is scarce. The soil-based platform can grow hundreds of types of crops – pesticide-free, indoors or outdoors – and requires no training to operate.

Instead of Calling Food Farm to Table, They Say Wall to Fork

Vertical farming in cities is an energy-efficient, space-saving, farming alternative to traditional crops grown in acres and fields. Thanks to Vertical Field, everyone from city planners and architects to restaurants, supermarkets, hotels are using vertical farming to create lush, green edible spaces in congested areas around the world.

Fruit snd Vegetables Flourish in Portable Urban Farms

An alternative to the living wall is Vertical Field’s unique Vertical Farm®, which can be placed in either a 20-ft or 40-ft. container equipped with advanced sensors that provide a controlled environment. This technology constantly monitors, irrigates, and fertilizes crops throughout every growth stage. Healthy, high-quality fruits and vegetables flourish in soil beds that contain a proprietary mix of minerals and nutrients.

Advantages of Vertical Field’s Vertical Farm:

Bug-free and pesticide-free – healthy, fresh, and clean produce

Less waste – uses 90% less water

Shorter growing cycles, longer shelf life

Plants are “in season” 365 days/year - grow whatever you want, no matter the weather or climate conditions of the geography

Consistent quality

Modular, expandable, and moveable farm

Automated crop management

More Sterile Environment

Less Human Contact

Creating a more sustainable way of life in cities across the globe has never been more urgent. Vertical Field is responding to the challenge today. Green cities will enrich life in urban areas, provide healthier and better food, and shorten the distance between consumers and their food.

Vertical Field delivers next-generation vertical farming systems for a global clientele, including Facebook, Intel, Apple, Isrotel, Microsoft, and many more.