Before you prepare your first cup of coffee in the morning, double-check the label on your creamer. Beverage giant Lyons Magnus just issued a voluntary recall for 53 products including major plant-based brands such as Oatly, Aloha, Stumptown, and more. The Food and Drug Administration released the recall on July 29, citing potential microbial contamination due to unfulfilled sterility standards.

The Lyon Magnus products face potential contamination with the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, which presents serious threats to younger children, elderly consumers, and the immunocompromised. Even though the FDA and Lyon Magnus note that no contamination or infection has been reported, consumers are urged to toss the impacted products as soon as possible. Consumers can return the products to the store for a refund.

The recalled products include protein shakes, various plant-based milk products, and vegan formulas. The FDA states that none of the products are intended for infants under the age of one, and notes that common symptoms of infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.

Products Involved in the Microbial Contamination Recall

Lyons Ready Care

Lyons Ready Care 2.0 High-Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink: Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Vanilla

Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Vanilla Lyons Barista Style: Almond, Coconut, Oat beverages

Almond, Coconut, Oat beverages Pirq Plant Protein: Decadent Chocolate, Caramel Coffee, Golden Vanilla, Very Strawberry

Decadent Chocolate, Caramel Coffee, Golden Vanilla, Very Strawberry Glucerna Original: Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla Aloha Plant-Based Protein: Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut, Vanilla, Iced Coffee

Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut, Vanilla, Iced Coffee Intelligensia : Cold Coffee, Oat Latte

: Cold Coffee, Oat Latte Kate Farms Pediatric Standard: Vanilla

Vanilla Oatly: Oat Milk Barista Edition

Oat Milk Barista Edition Premier Protein: Chocolate, Vanilla, Cafe Latte

Chocolate, Vanilla, Cafe Latte MRE protein shakes: Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla

Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk: Original, Horchata, Chocolate, Cream & Sugar Original

Original, Horchata, Chocolate, Cream & Sugar Original Imperial: Med Plus 2.0: Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Thickened Dairy Drink

What is the Cronobacter sakazakii Bacteria?

The Cronobacter sakazakii is a category of bacteria that exists in dry conditions, according to the Center for Disease Control. Common symptoms of infection consist of flu-like symptoms including headache, fever, vomiting, and occasionally urinary tract infection, however, more serious cases can lead to blood infections (sepsis) and spinal cord or brain swelling (meningitis).

Although Crobobacter infections are rare, the FDA urges consumers to contact their healthcare provider if they feel concerned about potential contamination.

Abbot Nutrition Recall and the Formula Shortage

This announcement closely follows the Abbot Nutrition recall that occurred this February. The recall occurred when four infants contracted the Cronobacter infection, where two of the infants subsequently died. Although Abbott claims there is no conclusive evidence that ties the infections to the Cronobacter strains to the Sturgis, Michigan plant, the facility shut down due to a pattern of operational deficiencies and the discovery of Crobobacter inside the plant.

This event contributed to the formula shortage already present in the United States, contaminating Kate Farms Pediatric Standard products. Even before the Abbott shutdown, about 10 percent of baby formula products ran out of stock, according to Information Resources Inc (IRI). With the most recent recalls and supply chain shortages, IRI’s latest report claims over 20 percent of baby formula products have been out of stock, including both animal-based and plant-based varieties.

