No-Bake Vegan, Gluten-Free Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars

Want a quick, all-natural, and delicious snack that's easy to make? These No-Bake Vegan Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars taste like a PB&J sandwich with a twist! Made with just 6 ingredients, these healthy peanut butter jelly bars are vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, and soy-free and make great healthy snack bars or breakfast bars. All you need is twenty minutes to prep the dish and let the bars chill in the freezer!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

No-Bake Vegan Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars

Makes 16 bars

Ingredients

1 packed cup of soft Medjool dates, pitted*

2 3/4 cups (265-280g) rolled oats**, certified gluten-free if needed

1/2 cup (128g) smooth, drippy peanut butter (no-sugar-added)

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

4-6 ounces (114g-170g) raspberry or strawberry jam of choice***

Instructions

If the Medjool dates are not very soft, cover them with hot water for 5 minutes, then drain and pat dry. If using Deglet dates, soak for 15-20 minutes.

Place the oats in the bowl of the food processor and pulverize them until you have a fine oat flour. Add the pitted dates, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt to the oat flour. Pulse until the mixture forms into a sticky dough. If it feels too dry, add a spoon of plant-based milk (or more maple syrup), a teaspoon at a time until the dough just sticks together when pressed. NOTE: If the dough is too sticky to handle with your hands (this is more likely if your kitchen is warm), place the dough in the fridge for 20 minutes to firm it up a bit. Line a 8x4- or 9x5-inch loaf pan (20x10 cm or 23x13 cm) with parchment paper, letting the excess hang over the long sides to form a sling. Spread the dough into pan and smooth the top out evenly, pressing all the way into corners with your fingers. Use a flat-bottomed glass to get the mixture even on top. Place the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes (or longer) to set. Before removing from the freezer, warm the jam up in a saucepan over medium-low heat to make it a bit runny (if using homemade chia jam, this step should not be necessary). Pour the warm jam on top of the dough in the pan, spreading out with a silicone spatula. Add more jam as desired. Return to the freezer to set. Then slice into 8 thick bars or into small squares, and serve immediately. Store leftovers in the freezer.

Notes:

* After pitting the dates and packing them into a 1 cup measuring cup, you should have about 7 ounces or 200g of dates.

** You can also use store-bought oat flour - about 2 1/4 cups worth.

*** See notes above on raspberry jam for home-made substitutes and advice on amount to use.

Nutrition Info

Calories: 158kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 94mg | Potassium: 174mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 14IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 23mg | Iron: 1mg