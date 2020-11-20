Need Last-Minute Vegan Holiday Dishes? VedgeCo Has You Covered

Yesterday marked the one-week countdown to Thanksgiving, and if you haven't already grocery shopped and finalized your menu, you're probably feeling the stress. Between organizing and preparing for the holiday and ensuring you're taking correct safety precautions at the supermarket in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's celebration can feel especially taxing. Although your guest list is probably only comprised of your immediate family, it is more important than ever to recognize our gratitude for everything we still have, given the sickness, unemployment, and social isolation that we've experienced in 2020.

Anyone looking for low-effort plant-based options that will still impress everyone at your table, the wholesale vegan retailer VedgeCo has a solution to make your Turkeyless Day as effortless as possible. If you live in any of the 48 contiguous states or Hawaii, you can place an order before this Sunday, November 22nd to ensure your delivery arrives in time for Thursday. Right now, VedgeCo is offering 12 free vegan drumsticks with your purchase of a stuffed vegan holiday roast big enough to feed your whole family, so if you're a little behind on the planning, this may just be the perfect solution.

VedgeCo also stocks an all-star array of vegan proteins perfect for hors d'oeuvres, sides, or mains, like meatless meatballs, vegan shrimp, plant-based bacon, and brands you already love like JUST, Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Daiya, Lightlife, Tofurkey, and more. The vegan retailer breaks down products by allergens, so it's easier to get the right product if someone at your table is avoiding soy, gluten, or is kosher.

If the Sunday deadline to order passes you by, you can order a plant-based Thanksgiving meal for two from your local Whole Foods. If cooking is more your style, our chef Britt Berlin rounded up over 20 vegan recipes and helpful tips for you ahead of your holiday. Whichever way you choose to celebrate, The Beet is wishing you a happy, healthy, safe Thanksgiving. What are we thankful for this year? Our amazing readers, of course.