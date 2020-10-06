We all have that one person in our life who can convince us to do anything, even going so far as to persuade us to make strides towards a plant-based diet. It turns out that four out of 10 Brits have switched to a vegan or vegetarian diet because of their partner.

The Fry Family Food Co., a vegan meat substitute company, conducted a survey with 2,000 meat-free adults. Out of those surveyed, 18% switched their diet to make their partner happy, reports The Sun. Even more convincing were friends and children: 19% were convinced by their friends and 16% convince by their children to eat plant-based or vegetarian.

Going plant-based was easier than respondents expected

Actually making the switch is the hardest part, but 8 out of 10 surveyed found changing their diet easier than they thought, especially after 53% said they feel healthier and more energetic after eating vegetarian or plant-based.

"Our research has revealed that those who follow a plant-based diet feel healthier, have more energy, and most importantly, found the change in the diet far easier to adapt to than they could have imagined," said Tammy Fry, Marketing Director of The Fry Family Food Co.

The Fry Family Food Co. conducted another, separate survey of 1,000 adults and found 46% percent have tried eating vegetarian or plant-based and of those individuals, 49% made the switch because of a partner encouraging them. “Our research shows that when it comes to trying out a plant-based diet, encouragement from partners, family and friends can be really helpful," said Fry.

She continued: "Whether it’s sharing experiences, advice or handy meal tips, talking to loved ones about the benefits of swapping to a meat-free diet can go a long way in encouraging others to reduce their meat or dairy consumption.

Not all people stick with it according to both the polls

Unfortunately, one in 20 gives up eating plant-based or vegetarian because of a breakup. The majority of those who do give up the diet change is because they miss the nonvegan foods they cut out. Other reasons sticking to a plant-based diet proved difficult was because of the lack of support from family and struggling to find food when ordering out.

On the bright side, one-fifth of those who gave it up would try eating plant-based again, and 23% would try it because of all the plant-based options that keep coming out.

Fry's advice to people making the diet change is: “When it comes to taking steps towards a meat-free diet, it doesn’t have to be ‘all or nothing’ – you can simply start by making easy swaps once or twice a week... It’s never been easier to introduce meat-free options into your diet, without compromising the taste or quality of your meal.”