There are few things better than biting into a delicious sugar-laden donut. While traditional donuts are typically made with milk and egg, there is a growing number of donut shops perfecting the vegan donut—no animal products needed! Just in time for National Donut Day 2020, which is taking place this year on Friday, June 5, we’ve tracked down the best donut makers from Los Angeles to New York City.

While Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme—some of the largest donut chains in the US—are giving away free donuts on June 5, they don’t have vegan options...yet. During a shareholder meeting earlier this year, Dunkin’ CEO David Hoffman said they are looking into adding a vegan donut option. There is a good chance though that you’ll find a local vegan-friendly donut shop to support this week. From 100% vegan donut joints, to those expanding to add plant-based options, we’ve highlighted some of our top picks around the nation.

1. Peaceful Provisions - Peekskill, NY

Located inside the Peekskill Brewery, Peaceful Provisions is a family, minority and women-owned artisan doughnut shop creating small-batch and made-from-scratch vegan doughnuts. They pride themselves on mindful and compassionately-crafted treats made from high-quality ingredients. Follow their Instagram and check the website for hours and pop-ups—like the one occurring June 5th, 2020, appropriately on National Donut Day.

They also have been an active voice amid protests this week, supporting the fight for social equity. “Systemic racism is not new,” the company said on its Instagram. “As an ethically vegan business, we want to wholeheartedly voice our support for a marginalized community. We want to do what we can to help, so all proceeds from our sales of black and white doughnut twists this upcoming weekend will go to @blackvisionscollective.” Peaceful Provisions is also developing treat boxes that will include donated items made by a variety of local businesses that will be available for preorder. All proceeds will be donated to BlackVisionsCollective.

2. Voodoo Doughnut - Portland, OR - Los Angeles, CA and other locales

It was only a matter of time before one of the most popular destinations in Portland made its way to other cities. Now, Voodoo Doughnut, known for their crazy donut concoctions displayed in a rotating carousel case for your viewing (and mouth-watering) pleasure is in multiple states including Oregon, California, Denver and Texas. (Fingers crossed there is a location near you) With a large selection of vegan options, you will be hard-press to just pick one!

3. Donut Friend - Los Angeles, CA

In the Highland Park neighborhood in LA lives a small but mighty vegan donut shop. Donut Friend is arguably one of the best donut shops in LA...maybe even the world. With creative creations that you probably couldn’t even dream up, there is something for every donut style.

4. Dough Doughnuts - New York City, NY

This year to celebrate what is one of their busiest days, NY-based Dough Doughnuts is launching a brand new vegan donut that is says took over 10 months to perfect. Sticking to the basics, their vegan donut will come in three flavors: plain, cinnamon and hibiscus. Dough’s Culinary Director Bethany Costello gave the vegan donut a 5-sided shape versus the typical round so there is no mix-up if you are getting vegan and non-vegan options...and it looks pretty cool too. Their new vegan-donut lineup will launch Wednesday, June 3—just in time for National Donut Day—and they will remain on the menu moving forward. You can find these goodies at Dough’s Flatiron location (14 W. 19th St) and via delivery throughout Manhattan (via the usual suspects: Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Caviar).

5. Karma Baker - Westlake Village, CA

Karma Baker's 100% vegan and gluten-free bakery is the place to get your sweet treat fix. In addition to their famous cupcake jars and elaborate dessert designs, they do whip up a mean donut. Their rainbow sprinkle flavor is particularly a must-try. Celine Ikeler is the mastermind behind the company’s creations. Since 2005, she has been creating vegan baked goods—she even has a gluten-free proprietary flour blend she used for baking. So while you are grabbing a box of donuts for National Donut Day, you’ll want to plan to pick up some of their other treats.

6. Southern Roots Bakery - San Antonio, TX

If it's good enough for vegan Tik Tok star Tabitha Brown, it's good enough for us! Southern Roots Bakery is a black-owned bake shop in San Antonio, Texas founded by Cara and Marcus Pitts that boasts a wealth of delicious plant-based treats. They specialize in decadent vegan donuts, but also carry drool-worthy brownies, cookies, cinnamon rolls and more. The best part? Southern Roots ships nationwide, so even if you're not located nearby in Texas, you can still indulge.