Mother’s Day Recipe: Vegan Almond Croissant French Toast Bake
This Sunday is Mother's Day, and we've cooked up the perfect recipe to surprise your mother or loved one with a decadent breakfast in bed or a crowd-pleasing brunch. This almond croissant french toast bake is topped with whipped cream, sweet jam, and fresh berries. The best part of this sweet dish is that you can customize it for any liking by adding different toppings like hazelnut chocolate spread, cacao nibs, or switch out the berries for different fruit.
This french toast croissant bake looks impressively gourmet but is far easier to make than you would think, since you just prep the pan, bake, and then top with your favorite fresh fruit and dairy-free whipped cream and serve. Everyone loves a home-cooked meal made with love and a personalized touch so if mom loves a side of fresh berries or a cup of coffee with oat milk, add it to the menu.
This recipe was created by Barbara Lebuff, also known as @barbarafrenchvegan on IG
Almond Croissant French Toast Bake
8-10 Vegan Croissants (Homemade or Store Bought or Both)
Ingredients
Almond Cream
- 1/2 Cup Almond Powder
- 1/2 Cup Icing Sugar
- 3 tbsp Vegan Butter Room Temperature
- 1 tbsp Vegan Yogurt
- 1 tbsp Cornstarch
- 1 tsp rum
- A Pinch of Salt
French Toast Batter
- 1 1/4 Cup Dairy-Free Milk
- 2 tbsp Sugar
- 3 tbsp Cornstarch
- 2 tsp Grounded Flaxseeds
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
Instructions
- Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish with vegan butter.
- French Toast Batter: In a bowl, mix all ingredients together set aside.
- Almond Cream: In a bowl, combine icing sugar and butter with a spatula, then add all other ingredients and stir. You will have a thick batter.
- Slice about 4-5 croissants, fill them with almond cream.
- Pour croissant into the bowl of french toast batter to soak. Arrange half the croissants in the prepared baking dish. Pour half of the french batter. Add the remaining croissants overtop. Pour the remaining french toast mixture over the croissants.
- Transfer to the oven and bake for 20-30 minutes or until the French toast is golden and crisp. If the tops of the croissants begin to brown too quickly, loosely cover the french toast with foil.
- Serve the french toast warm, topped with vegan yogurt or whipped cream, fresh berries, and maple syrup.
- Decorate and enjoy!