This Sunday is Mother's Day, and we've cooked up the perfect recipe to surprise your mother or loved one with a decadent breakfast in bed or a crowd-pleasing brunch. This almond croissant french toast bake is topped with whipped cream, sweet jam, and fresh berries. The best part of this sweet dish is that you can customize it for any liking by adding different toppings like hazelnut chocolate spread, cacao nibs, or switch out the berries for different fruit.

This french toast croissant bake looks impressively gourmet but is far easier to make than you would think, since you just prep the pan, bake, and then top with your favorite fresh fruit and dairy-free whipped cream and serve. Everyone loves a home-cooked meal made with love and a personalized touch so if mom loves a side of fresh berries or a cup of coffee with oat milk, add it to the menu.

This recipe was created by Barbara Lebuff, also known as @barbarafrenchvegan on IG

Almond Croissant French Toast Bake

8-10 Vegan Croissants (Homemade or Store Bought or Both)

Ingredients

Almond Cream

1/2 Cup Almond Powder

1/2 Cup Icing Sugar

3 tbsp Vegan Butter Room Temperature

1 tbsp Vegan Yogurt

1 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tsp rum

A Pinch of Salt

French Toast Batter

1 1/4 Cup Dairy-Free Milk

2 tbsp Sugar

3 tbsp Cornstarch

2 tsp Grounded Flaxseeds

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Instructions