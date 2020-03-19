According to the latest report on consumer behavior during the coronavirus crisis published in vegconomist, the global vegan news magazine, during this time period of health uncertainty, people are seeking food and drinks that carry "immune-boosting" qualities, along with medicinal foods and other items that they think will keep them healthy during the current time of health crisis. The following piece appeared there. If you like it, consider subscribing to vegconomist (which has readers in over 160 countries) or making a donation to the vegan news magazine. Here is a link to the full story.