Miso Soup Filled with Fresh Vegetables

You only need a bowl and a kettle -and as the vegetables are just blanched or even just warmed almost all the nutrients are preserved. I used @cocofinacoconut Coconut Aminos along with dark miso. Have you tried Coconut Aminos? They are a great alternative to soya sauce. Here is the recipe but feel free to swap the veggies for whatever you happen to have. Coriander or parsley works great as an alternative to the celery leaves too.

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp dark miso

1 tbsp @cocofinacoconut Coconut Aminos

Large pinch of seaweed flakes or a nori sheet crumbled

1 bok choy, sliced

1 carrot, shredded

3 brown mushrooms, sliced

100g red cabbage, sliced

A handful of celery leaves

650ml boiling water

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large bowl put the miso and coconut aminos. Pour in a little of the water and mix to a smooth paste. Add the vegetables, celery leaves or herbs and seaweed flakes and then pour over the rest of the boiling water. Stir well to combine. Silken tofu cubes work well in this too or if you want more calories then add some leftover cooked rice or quinoa to the broth.

Nutrition Notes:

263 calories, 21g protein, 45g carbs, 14g fiber, 4g fat