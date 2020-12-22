The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has many titles–actress, wife, mother, and now startup investor and entrepreneur! Since moving to LA with Prince Harry, she is also a producer of a Netflix series, a podcaster, and an Op-Ed writer (of a moving personal essay about empathy and miscarriage). Now she is a plant-based lifestyle guru.

The ‘SuperLattes’ come in four flavors:, Matcha, Chai, Golden, and Coffee. They contain probiotics, coconut cream, adaptogens, mushrooms, and oat milk. Watch as Oprah opens her gift basket from "my neighbor M" and extols the virtues of her friend's new company, as well as show how easy it is to "froth" up a Golden Latte in her kitchen.

Oprah writes in her video post: "On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays"

Markle has reportedly been eating more plant-based since moving to America with her husband and son, and her latest investment aligns with her values to be mission-driven, pro-female and have a positive impact on humanity. Her recent personal essay in The New York Times, published last month, detailing her summer miscarriage and the importance of expressing empathy to one another in difficult times, suggesting that when you don't know what to do or say, that you try reaching out with the simple words: "Are you okay?"

In a statement announcing the investment in a company, Markle writes:

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," the Duchess said in a statement. "I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company."

Co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza released her own statement expressing her gratitude. "Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex," it said. "Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead." Neither she nor Markle disclosed the amount of the deal.

Clevr Blends website is clean and fun, welcoming visitors with cheeky copy:

"Hey, we're Clevr.

We are a woman-led, mission-driven wellness company. We think you deserve to feel amazing, no matter how crazy life gets. We are dedicated to offering accessible wellness products that contribute to a healthier planet, & a more just society.

The company which is based in Santa Barbara, a quick drive from where Markle lives, sells what it calls "SuperLattes." The company prioritizes people, the planet, and product. It's "people" mission states this: "We provide ongoing support to organizations fighting for the wellbeing of our community. We are currently collaborating with El Centro SB - a queer, BIPOC lead group that focuses on regional mutual aid and community resilience - to uplift their emerging food justice projects."

The planet mission states that their shipping packaging is 100 percent recycled, and the ingredients are organic or Non-GMO all in an "essential part in maintaining a healthy pollutant-free planet," the website states. The product statement emphasizes the ethics of production: "We prioritize working with smaller, family-run ingredient suppliers or those with more transparent supply chains. We often pay better-than-fair-trade prices to ensure farmers and workers are well supported." A bag of 14 servings sells for $28 each.