Meet Lamb Chop, Winner of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest 2020!

Congratulations to Lamb Chop, the winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest! People Magazine awarded this Maltese the prize out of 10,000 dogs competing for the same title. Lamb Chop's prize is a year's supply of dog food, a donation to animal rescue, and an appearance on Good Morning America.

Lamb Chop was born into a puppy mill and raised there for six years. Her toothless grin and tongue sticking out make her the sweetest puppy with personality. Sadly, Lamb Chop was mistreated at the puppy mill so she has medical issues and is deaf. Christian Schubert, Lamb Chop's owner says, "she tugged at my heart when I first saw her, so I knew she had potential."

