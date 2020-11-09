The moment we've all been waiting for is here: McDonald's is adding a plant-based burger to the menu called the McPlant and will be testing the new item worldwide starting next year.

The McPlant will be made with a plant-based patty and served on a sesame seed bun. The burger will be topped with all classic condiments including mayonnaise, so vegans will have to remove accordingly.

“As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products. Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” said McDonald’s International President Ian Borden on a virtual investor update.

The burning question is which plant-based meat is McDonald's going to use: Impossible Meat or Beyond Meat? As of the moment, McDonald's hasn't announced the suppliers the company plans on using for the McPlant, but it seems Beyond Meat was involved in the creation of the meat-free patty. “Beyond Meat and McDonald's co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of their McPlant platform,” a Beyond Meat spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

McDonald's finally came to this decision after realizing customers were longing for plant-based options. Last September, McDonald's tested the P.L.T. made with Beyond Meat in Ontario, Canada and saw overwhelmingly positive responses.

McDonald's is behind the other fast-food chains such as major competitors Burger King and KFC who feature permanent plant-based options on menus. It has taken McDonald's a while to finally get here, but the good news that this plant-based option will not be the chain's last. Chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches are next on deck for the fast-food chain. “In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches. And, we expect some markets will test the burger next year. We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product. When customers are ready for it, we are ready for them," said Borden.

Fingers-crossed McDonald's in the U.S. will make its fries vegan (since right now it contains milk and beef fat) to accompany the McPlant.