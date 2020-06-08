Mayim Bialik’s Mouth-Watering Vegan Macaroni and Cheese

Mayim Bialik may be best-known for starring as Sheldon Cooper's brainy better half on The Big Bang Theory, but the Emmy-nominated actress's most important role to date is stay-at-home mom to her two boys, Frederick and Miles. Despite raising her sons in a plant-based household, the life-long vegan doesn't shy away from serving up comfort food with a healthy twist to satisfy her entire family while sheltering-in-place.

“People often ask vegan children if they miss macaroni and cheese,” she says. “With this recipe, your kids don’t have to miss out on the creamy comfort food many kids think comes from a box. It’s an exceptionally yummy and satisfying dish you’ll find yourself making when you crave comfort food in a jiffy.”