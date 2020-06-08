Mayim Bialik’s Mouth-Watering Vegan Macaroni and Cheese
Mayim Bialik may be best-known for starring as Sheldon Cooper's brainy better half on The Big Bang Theory, but the Emmy-nominated actress's most important role to date is stay-at-home mom to her two boys, Frederick and Miles. Despite raising her sons in a plant-based household, the life-long vegan doesn't shy away from serving up comfort food with a healthy twist to satisfy her entire family while sheltering-in-place.
“People often ask vegan children if they miss macaroni and cheese,” she says. “With this recipe, your kids don’t have to miss out on the creamy comfort food many kids think comes from a box. It’s an exceptionally yummy and satisfying dish you’ll find yourself making when you crave comfort food in a jiffy.”
Mayim's Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 16-oz. Package pasta such as farfalle, rigatoni, penne, shells or large macaroni
- 1 ¼ cups nondairy milk (almond milk works best)
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or white or brown rice flour
- 1 8-oz. bag shredded vegan cheese, preferably cheddar or mozzerella
- ½ cup bread crumbs (optional)
Instructions
- Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain when el dente and place in a large bowl.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Heat 1 cup of the nondairy milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat
- In a cup, whisk the flour into the remaining ¼ cup of milk until dissolved. Add it slowly to the heated milk, whisking as you go. Add the shredded vegan cheese and stir consistently until the cheese is dissolved and the sauce is bubbly, about 5 minutes. Pour over the pasta mixture and stir to combine.
- Enjoy!