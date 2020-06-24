Low Calorie & Delicious Strawberry Shortcake Bars

Get ready to enjoy this recipe all summer long! These strawberry shortcake bars are vegan and made with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy without worrying about diet.

Not only are these little bars delightfully moist and tender, but they’re also vegan, gluten-free, flour-free, sugar-free, and oil-free.

Did I forget to say easy, too? The batter is made in a jiffy, and out of the oven in 15 minutes!

Why we love it: These shortcake bars are a perfect treat or snack to enjoy on the go. They're made with all-natural plant-based ingredients, 100% guilt-free!

Make it for: A quick and easy snack. This recipe makes 24 to 30 bars so save the leftovers and store them in the fridge for up to 5 days, and enjoy them throughout the week.

Prep Time: 5-10 minutes

Bake Time: 15 minutes