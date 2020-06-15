Between the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death, it’s an understatement to say it’s been a tough few months.

But as is often the case, some of the darkest moments in history can also bring out the best in people. Today, we’re feeling especially grateful for this heartwarming story we heard about from VegNews on the Los Angeles-based vegan food and essentials drive, conducted by Las Jefas Veganas. The organization’s name translates as “The Vegan Bosses,” and they sure deliver on that premise.

The initiative recently embarked on a new community drive to deliver vegan food, essentials, and face masks to those in need living in Skid Row, Los Angeles, sadly known for being one of the largest communities of homeless people in the United States, with a history of homelessness dating back to the 1930s.

Helping both those residing in homes and those living on the streets, the organizers have worked to provide plant-based eats and necessary items like masks and feminine care products to disadvantaged individuals in the area.

If you’d like to contribute financial assistance or otherwise get involved with the relief efforts of Las Jefas Veganas, send a message on Instagram or write an email to lasjefasveganasoutreach@gmail.com.

We’re so grateful for these vegan bosses and all the other like-minded groups pitching in around the country, one vegan brownie or dinner delivery at a time.