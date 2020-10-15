Kristen Bell Launches CBD Vegan Body Care Brand, Happy Dance

Actress Kristen Bell is launching a vegan CBD body care brand, Happy Dance in partnership with the cannabis company Cronos Group Inc.

Happy Dance will feature three vegan, cruelty-free bath and body care products made with hemp-derived CBD, including Whipped Body Butter for $30, Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt for $25 and Stress Away Bath Bomb for $15.

“I discovered CBD through the Lord Jones brand in 2017 and was blown away by its quality, integrity, and consistency. As a working mom, I turned to CBD skincare as a way to turn down the volume of my life and CBD products have since become an essential part of my self-care routine,” Bell said in a statement.

“I was inspired to create a line of high-quality, affordable CBD bath, and body care products that would reach a wide audience. Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the formulations to the packaging, I couldn’t be happier to launch Happy Dance today.”

Happy Dance will donate one percent of its profits from sales to Los Angeles based Black-owned organization A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project. This organization provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy, and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.

“It was essential to me that Happy Dance be a purpose-driven brand that challenged the traditional notion of self-care, and when I care for myself, I can better care for others. Happy Dance’s commitment to care extends to those who need it most, which is why we are honored to be partnering with A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project,” said Bell.

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have previously launched a vegan baby brand called Hello Baby in February of 2019. This vegan baby brand was launched exclusively at Walmart with products including shampoo, lotion, sunscreen, bug repellant, wipes, and diapers. This makes Happy Dance the second vegan product brand to be launched by Kristen Bell, further showing her commitment and passion for healthy vegan skincare.

