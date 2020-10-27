Energy bars are often considered a healthy and quick snack, but most people don't realize that these bars are the perfect pre-workout snack to power through a boot camp, run, or spin class. KIND is on a pursuit to change the way we eat and think about energy bars and they are willing to pay people to try out the theory, as a way of promoting their newest launch: KIND energy bars. Starting October 27th, KIND will pay you to eat any energy bar, not just their own brand, so get ready to chomp on a bar, and get paid for it, whether it's a Lärabar or GoMacro Macro Bar, or Clif Bar, before working out. Of course, this is a limited offer and while supplies last. Here's how it works.

KIND wants you to know that energy bars are a great snack for fueling up before any big workout or activity since with the benefit of being "topped off" with a small amount of carbohydrates you can have a better workout and burn even more calories in the process. KIND found that 75 percent of people were eating energy bars during their workout, or at their desks, or while hanging out at home. Having a snack during a workout can steal important blood flow and circulation from muscles as you're asking them to take on more stress.

So while eating an energy bar in advance of your workout is a great idea, doing so during your workout is counterproductive, unless you're training for a long event such as a marathon, or distance triathlon and need to replace your depleted glycogen and glucose, which happens for most people about an hour into their hours-long endurance session.

KIND's initiative goes hand in hand with the launch of KIND energy, its first-ever energy bar. KIND will give $100 to the first 1,000 people who pledge to eat an energy bar before doing their choice of workout or physical activity. All you have to do to get paid to snack on a bar is to submit a receipt or photo of an energy bar and be one of the first 1,000 to do so, and you will receive $100 towards a fitness-related expense through the end of the year.

KIND Energy comes in three flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. The gluten-free bars are made out of 100% whole grains and have 10 grams of protein. KIND also has 35% less sugar than most energy bars on the market. KIND is made with healthier ingredients such as oats, buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth. KIND Energy bars are not entirely vegan, since it contains honey, but for a full list of KIND vegan products click here. Order KIND Energy bars online at Amazon or in major stores such as Target, Walmart, CVS or Rite Aid.

