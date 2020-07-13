Kate Hudson is at it again, launching a new plant-based nutrition line that is sure to send her 12 million fans running to try it. The creator of Fabletics line of affordable workout clothes is now launching a new "body nutrition" company called InBloom, expected to be ready to sip and try this August. She says she wanted to create something versatile that anyone can benefit from. In her Instagram about it says:

I created with the most amazing team, a body nutrition team: It will support whatever you're going through: Your dailies and also anything else, to assist in your life, whether it be your sleep patterns or your cognitive function. We really wanted to make sure there was something for everyone and that it could be versatile. I'm so excited to bring this to you. It's plant-based, non-GMO, no synthetics, eco-friendly. We didn't cut any corners ... I was supposed to launch this in 2021 and I pushed it forward because I wanted to talk to you about health and I wanted to be able to share with you things that I've learned."

Hudson is filmed dancing around her kitchen, in and out of the frame, shaking a bottle of green juice and the hashtags tease the fact that this will be her first nutrition launch: #alwaysdoingsomething #consciousliving #mostlymindfullyhealthy #notdaydrinking.

The 41-year-old actress has been vegetarian and mostly-plant based for years, and her InBloom company is expected to follow that lead, allowing her customers to use these products from plant-based supplements but not necessarily be fully plant-based in their approach. Her website reveals little, other than a signup page and "coming in August."

Hudson has been working at the project for the last two years, according to a story in Totally Vegan Buzz, which reveals: "The company will debut six powder supplements made from power-packed ingredients such as protein-rich spirulina, stress-reducing ashwagandha, shiitake and maitake mushrooms, multifarious ginkgo, brain-stimulating bacopa, antioxidant-rich amla, soothing chamomile, plus immune-boosting beta-glucans, anti-inflammatory ginger, vitamins, and minerals each promoting a specific area of wellness."

A few of the comments have pushed back on Hudson for jumping on the supplement bandwagon, but with over 12 million followers, and her track record as a wellness entrepreneur with Fabletics, we are betting on her success.