Calling all party people or anyone who loves a delicious plant-based meal: It's the perfect time to be both because you can help donate up to 100,000 meals to food banks and frontline workers just by ordering food delivery and posting a picture to social media. Support + Feed (Billie Eilish's mom's initiative to help giveback) Beyond Meat, and Doordash who partnered together to bring us The Plant-Based Party starting today, May 1st to May 3rd. Anyone can join this "party" because it's nationwide and happening across social media platforms!

What is the Plant-Based Party and How Can I Join?

"Plant-Based Party for the Planet was founded as a coalition of plant-based restaurants including Veggie Grill, Native Foods, HipCityVeg, Urban Vegan Kitchen, Sage Vegan Bistro, Plant Power Fast Food, and more." Order from any one of these restaurants and post a picture of your meal on social media with the hashtag #plantbasedparty.

Which social media platform are you most active on? Share your post to Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Here’s a message from Plant-Based Party on how you can help:

1. Spread the word. Post to social media encouraging your followers to participate in the #PlantBasedParty from May 1-3. For every #PlantBasedParty mention, Beyond Meat will donate one meal to organizations in need, including food banks and frontline workers (up to 100,000 meals). DoorDash will donate $5 for every #PlantBasedParty hashtag (up to $30,000) to Support + Feed. That adds up to many more people in need of getting a nourishing plant-based meal thanks to your help!

2. Get your peers on board. Reach out to your community: friends, investors, vendors, clients, media, and brand ambassadors. Share this site to encourage participation.

3. Eat. Sometime during May 1-3, order a 100% plant-based takeout, delivery or drive-thru meal from your favorite restaurant. It’s as simple as that! To find a plant-based restaurant near you, you can use the Happy Cow widget available on our site. Don’t forget to post a photo of your meal on social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #PlantBasedParty.

4. Repeat. This first Plant-Based Party for the Planet is only the beginning! By continuing to order plant-based takeout or delivery meals as often as you can, you’ll continue to boost the Earth’s well-being and your own, as well as show support to impacted communities like frontline healthcare providers, restaurant workers and people in shelters and senior centers, and give local restaurants a much-needed boost.