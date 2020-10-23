Most people know Natalie Portman as an Oscar-winning actress, but her Instagram quarantine cooking videos have shown her to be a talented vegan chef. Her videos are so entertaining and upbeat that late-night host Jimmy Fallon admits he’s a big fan. In a recent interview with Portman on his talk show, Fallon raved about her videos, admitting, “I’m obsessed with your cooking videos. You should do a show! I would watch it every single week.”

Portman described the goal behind her videos was to de-stigmatize vegan foods, saying, “I’m vegan, and a lot of people think we’re eating alfalfa. So, I like showing that there are really delicious, varied, easy things that you can do at home that your kids will eat that are plant-based.” Her videos feature delicious plant-based recipes and include everything from vegan latkes, homemade stews, and roasted cauliflower (a Beet favorite!).

Portman, a vegetarian since she was nine, decided to go vegan after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book, Eating Animals, and later helped the author adapt his source material into a film.

She explains the impact the book had on her decision: “When I read the book, that was what made me become a vegan. I think until then, I had thought, ‘Oh, with eggs and dairy, you’re not killing animals. It’s just their natural byproducts.’ But when I started learning about the conditions—and the environmental effect of all these animals and the impact on humans of having large groups of sick animals together, it really made me want to change immediately.”

Next time you find yourself stuck in a cooking rut, follow Fallon’s advice and take a peek at Natalie’s cooking videos or any of our favorite plant-based meals that other celebrities are whipping up! Although we might not be able to see our favorite stars on the big screen right now, we can share a virtual plant-based meal!