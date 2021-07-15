Jessica Biel Launches Vegan Wellness Brand That Gives Back

Actress Jessica Biel just debuted her new vegan health and wellness brand Kinderfarms, which strives to promote the importance of healthy kids and families globally. The company, which Biel is a co-founder of, is centered around the actress’ personal philosophy that people should be mindful of both personal health and the health of the planet. Kinderfarm’s flagship product is a natural, medical-grade electrolyte drink, Kinderlyte, designed to tackle dehydration for any reason. The product is completely vegan and aims to help everyone from athletes to the hungover.

Kinderfarms also announced that it plans to release Kindersprout - a vegan protein shake designed to help kids get enough daily vitamins and nutrients. Biel claims that she wanted to create a drink that she felt comfortable buying for her own children, making sure that she stayed away from untrustworthy, inorganic ingredients. The company’s recipe also boasts being allergen-friendly so that kids nationwide can safely drink it.

“The most important thing was to create products that I really felt I could stand behind as a mom and as a woman and a wife,” Biel told People. And say to my family and my friends, ‘I really trust that the ingredients in these products are effective and non-toxic, just cleaner. That’s the priority.’”

Biel founded the company alongside the natural products entrepreneurs Jeremy Adams and Greg Willsey in an effort to promote wellness separate from pharmaceutical companies. The three founders felt disappointed regarding the low number of clean products for children especially and decided to team up to create the Kinderfarms model. The completely plant-based brand aims to reach out to families and encourage healthier consumption for everyone.

“You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn’t fit my values as a mom,” Biel continued. “{Kinderfarms is] creating an option for families who have different value sets. As a parent, I want to find products that are effective and also free of unnecessary artificial ingredients. That’s why I am excited to be a part of the Kinderfarms family, a company that shares the same values when it comes to what we give our kids.”

Adams also made certain to highlight that the brand would remain completely vegan, stating that “being a vegan company has always been part of who we are.” The Kinderfarms CEO shares Biel’s belief that most of the products from large companies do not preset a safe, clean, and healthy option for children. The founders hope that this brand will move away from the need for animal products or inorganic ingredients, and encourage other companies and consumers to evaluate their perspectives on wellness.

Kinderfarms’ mission is to bring health and wellness through both products and global action. Beyond the specialized drinks, the company has promised to donate one percent of all sales to support families across the globe through the 1% For The Planet initiative. Through this campaign, companies globally will dedicate a portion of their profits to bettering the environment, working to promote environmental and sustainable solutions.

The brand is dedicated to giving back, positioning itself against the pharmaceutical companies and animal agriculture sector. Kinderfarms teamed up with Water.org to help bring water to those facing insecurity globally. The non-profit works to fix sanitation issues in communities with lower average incomes while making sure that people can get the proper hydration.

“As a company focused on bringing clean options to every family, we also wanted to make sure we were thinking about families globally and being good stewards of the planet,” Adams said. “Our partnership with both 1% For the People and Water.org ensure we are making an impact now and as we grow.”