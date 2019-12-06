Il Mulino Just Launched Authentic Italian Vegan Sauces to Make at Home

The upscale Italian restaurant Il Mulino, a New York City mainstay for four decades, has just launched a line of vegan sauces and organic pasta, infused olive oils, gourmet salts, and organic coffees, so you can recreate the rich Italian culinary traditions in your own kitchen.

For anyone who loves to cook but wants to save time and not make these Italian meals from scratch, the sauces, pasta, and oils present a veritable "Italian meal kit" so you can have dinner on the table in about 20 minutes, and know the quality is four stars. The offerings include three vegan red sauces: Organic Tomato Basil, Marinara and Pomodoro.

These small-batch tomato sauces are made with sun-kissed San Marzano tomatoes and first cold-pressed EVOO from Abruzzi. The fresh organic basil in the Organic Tomato Basil is from NY State. "The select ingredients are chosen with the utmost care for each sauce to ensure we are bringing to customers the highest quality product that we are proud to label Il Mulino."

Il Mulino New York restaurants are a favorite of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lawrence, DJ Khaled, Drew Barrymore and others.

The company has been in the same family for the past 150 years, and has partnered with small-batch producers, and sourced products from around the world to come up with ingredients like mineral-rich salts that provide distinctive finishing flavors for their seasoning. "We partner with limited batch international roasters to bring to you complex coffees worthy of our name and you can be sure our aged balsamic vinegar made from Trebbiano grapes and heavenly Black Truffle EVOO will with a splash transform any salad or dish," according to the Il Mulino spokesperson.

The selections range in price from $10 to $199 including Il Mulino New York Signature Sauces made in small batches, along with their artisanal pastas, extra virgin olive oils, salts, coffees, chic gift baskets and gift cards.