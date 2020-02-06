How to Make Healthy and Delicious Vegan Waffles For Your Loved Ones

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 6

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: If you're looking for a filling treat, but not as heavy as a brownie, this recipe has 7 ingredients and uses cocoa powder instead of vegan chocolate so the sweetness is suttle (and half the calories).

TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes

Prep: 5 Minutes Cook: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast over the weekend and top it with fresh fruit, or non-dairy whipped cream. We like So Delicious cocowhip.

SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a waffle iron. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS

Dry ingredients

Wet ingredients

INSTRUCTIONS