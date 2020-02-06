How to Make Healthy and Delicious Vegan Waffles For Your Loved Ones
RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 6
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: If you're looking for a filling treat, but not as heavy as a brownie, this recipe has 7 ingredients and uses cocoa powder instead of vegan chocolate so the sweetness is suttle (and half the calories).
TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes
Prep: 5 Minutes Cook: 15 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7
MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast over the weekend and top it with fresh fruit, or non-dairy whipped cream. We like So Delicious cocowhip.
SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a waffle iron. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
INGREDIENTS
Dry ingredients
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour GF if needed
- 2-3 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
Wet ingredients
- 1 tbsp creamy peanut butter or nut butter of choice
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat and grease your waffle iron.
- In a bowl, mix together flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder. Separately mix together the remaining wet ingredients and pour into the flour mixture.
- Whisk the two mixtures until combined / slightly lumpy.
- Spoon a few tablespoons of batter onto the waffle iron, then cook according to the waffle maker instructions. Repeat until all the batter is used up.
- Remove waffles from iron as needed and serve warm. Enjoy!