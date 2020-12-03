How to Eat to Rev Your Metabolism and Boost Weight Loss, According to Study

Getty Images

Good news for anyone considering going plant-based: A new study finds that switching to a low-fat plant-based diet can rev metabolism and lead to weight loss, as well as lower lipid levels and create a healthier insulin response to food -- so you burn calories rather than store them as fat.

The new study was recently published in JAMA. The findings show that a low-fat diet will turn up your metabolism, which makes it a viable alternative to losing weight and keeping it off, as opposed to the strategy of the keto diet which is a low-carb diet that is nearly impossible to stay on for long, requires a high amount of fat, and is often associated with eating processed meat, which has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and chronic inflammation.

This flies in the face of all the keto dieters out there, who try to eat as few carbs as possible and instead choose to eat more fat and protein. The 16-week trial is one of the first to use actual dietary intervention to reduce body weight in overweight adults, rather than study the less reliable self-reporting by large swaths of the population who answer questions from researchers on what they eat.

The 16-week randomized clinical trial found that "low-fat plant-based dietary intervention reduced body weight by reducing energy intake and increasing postprandial metabolism" or how much you burn calories after a meal rather than store energy as fat.

"Meaning: A low-fat plant-based diet is an effective tool for reducing body weight and increasing insulin sensitivity and postprandial metabolism.

The study found that adults with excess body weight and insulin resistance (which can lead to type 2 diabetes and other major health problems) benefited by going on a low-fat plant-based diet.

The study's objective: To measure the effects of a low-fat vegan diet on body weight, insulin resistance, postprandial metabolism, and lipid levels in overweight adults.

The study measured results among 244 people aged 25 to 75 with a body mass index of between 28 to 40. Then 122 people were asked to follow a low-fat vegan diet and the control group of 122 were asked to make no diet changes for 16 weeks.

After 16 weeks, body weight was measured using a calibrated scale. Body composition and visceral fat were measured by a density test while Insulin resistance was assessed with the homeostasis model.  And the thermic effect of food was measured by indirect calorimetry over 3 hours after a standard liquid breakfast in  44 participants.

Over the 16 weeks,  among those eating the low-fat vegan diet, they lost weight, (nearly 6 kg), while their metabolism shot up 14% and their insulin sensitivity improved. Meanwhile, their lipid levels went down by 34.4%, None of these variables changed significantly in the control group.

Bottom Line:  Going on a low-fat plant-based diet reduces body weight by reducing energy intake and increasing metabolism after eating. The changes are associated with reductions in blood lipid levels and healthy increased insulin sensitivity.

Filed Under: Featured
Categories: Diet & Weightloss, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top