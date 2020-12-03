Good news for anyone considering going plant-based: A new study finds that switching to a low-fat plant-based diet can rev metabolism and lead to weight loss, as well as lower lipid levels and create a healthier insulin response to food -- so you burn calories rather than store them as fat.

The new study was recently published in JAMA. The findings show that a low-fat diet will turn up your metabolism, which makes it a viable alternative to losing weight and keeping it off, as opposed to the strategy of the keto diet which is a low-carb diet that is nearly impossible to stay on for long, requires a high amount of fat, and is often associated with eating processed meat, which has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and chronic inflammation.

This flies in the face of all the keto dieters out there, who try to eat as few carbs as possible and instead choose to eat more fat and protein. The 16-week trial is one of the first to use actual dietary intervention to reduce body weight in overweight adults, rather than study the less reliable self-reporting by large swaths of the population who answer questions from researchers on what they eat.

The 16-week randomized clinical trial found that "low-fat plant-based dietary intervention reduced body weight by reducing energy intake and increasing postprandial metabolism" or how much you burn calories after a meal rather than store energy as fat.