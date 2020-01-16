Homemade Vegetable Pizza

My go-to pizza is super easy and we don’t do anything fancy to the toppings. I use passata for the tomato sauce. The better quality ones do taste nicer but the cheapest won’t disappoint either. The great thing with pizza is that you can easily make it work for all members of the family. We either make a pizza each or divide the pizzas up so the kids can decorate half for one and the other half for someone else. I chop up the toppings and lay them out on a board or in bowls so everyone can choose what they want. As a result, everyone is happy.

Sometimes we put cheese on and sometimes we just replace it with more vegetables. If you do want to go down the cheese route then I’ve found the best pizza cheese is either Daiya Mozzarella Style Shreds or Mozzarella.

By: @gingervegan

INGREDIENTS:

600g strong white flour

1 tsp fast-action yeast

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

50ml olive oil

420ml water

Passata (Tomato Sauce)

Dried oregano and basil

Vegan cheese - optional

Onions

Mushrooms

Olives

Peppers

Tomatoes

INSTRUCTIONS:

Put the flour in a large bowl. Add the yeast and sugar to one side and the salt to the other. Make a well in the middle and add the oil and water. Mix to a smooth dough and knead for 10 minutes by hand or 5 with the dough hook in a mixer. Place the dough into an oiled bowl and cover with cling film. Leave in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Knock the dough back and divide into 3 pieces for thick bases or 5 for thinner ones. Roll out on a floured surface to the desired thickness. Place on floured trays. Spread some passata onto each base with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle over some basil and oregano. Top with vegan cheese if using and your favorite vegetables. Cook in a preheated oven at 220C for about 12 minutes. I check on mine after 10 minutes and turn if they are not browning evenly. Cut into slices and serve.

Nutritional Info: per serving (⅙ of recipe)

374 calories, 2g protein, 59g carbs, 2g fiber, 10g fat