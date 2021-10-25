Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Ricotta Tortelloni

This vegan pumpkin ricotta tortelloni is the perfect shareable dish for the fall season and can be carried through the holidays. Each bite of pasta is stuffed with creamy pumpkin ricotta, boiled to perfection, and drizzled with a simple vegan butter sage sauce. The good news? The stuffed pasta can be made days or even weeks in advance, frozen, and cooked just before serving. The best news? Nasoya's Round Vegan Dumpling Wrappers means there's no reason to fuss over homemade pasta. Read on for the full recipe!

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Vegan Pumpkin Ricotta Tortelloni

Serves 8

Ingredients

Pumpkin Ricotta Tortelloni

1 recipe Vegan Nut // Seed Parmesan Cheese, divided*

1 (16-ounce) block Nasoya Super Firm Tofu, drained

½ cup raw cashews, soaked for two hours and drained*

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes

1 clove garlic, smashed and peeled

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened pumpkin purée (about 1 ¾ cups)

1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Sea salt, to taste (I usually add around 1 to 1 ½ teaspoon)

3 packages Nasoya Vegan Round Wraps**

Vegan Buttery Sage Sauce*

1 stick (8 tablespoons) vegan buttery spread

1 teaspoon rubbed dried sage or ¾ teaspoon dried sage

Salt + black pepper, to taste (I use about ¼ teaspoon)

Garnishes

Remains of the Nut // Seed Parmesan Cheese

Roasted pumpkin seeds

Pomegranate seeds

Instructions

For the Pumpkin Tortelloni:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare a clean work surface for shaping your pasta, and place a small bowl of water within reach of it. Add the tofu, cashews, ¼ cup of parmesan cheese, olive oil, nutritional yeast, garlic, and lemon juice to a food processor. Pulse until the ingredients are combined and the texture resembles thick ricotta cheese. Transfer the tofu ricotta to a large mixing bowl. Add the pumpkin purée, nutmeg, and salt, and thoroughly stir to combine. Place a Nasoya Round Wrap on your prepared work surface. Scoop a small teaspoon of the ricotta pumpkin filling into the middle of each wrapper, being careful not to overstuff—less is more here. Using your fingertips or a pastry brush, moisten the edges of the wrapper with a small amount of water. Fold the circle in half over the filling to form a half-moon shape, pressing down with your fingers to seal the edges. Pull the two corners inward towards each other, overlapping one with the other. Press down on the tips to adhere them together. Transfer to the parchment-lined pan. (See note*** if you're preparing in advance.) Repeat with the remaining dumpling wrappers. Gently boil the tortelloni in batches (being careful not to overcrowd the pot) for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they float to the surface. Use a wire pasta straining ladle to scoop the pasta from the water and transfer it to individual bowls or a large serving platter.

For the Vegan Buttery Sage Sauce****

Melt the buttery spread in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat. Once melted, add the sage and gently simmer for 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Assemble

Drizzle the cooked pasta with the buttery sage sauce. Generously garnish with the remaining nut//seed parmesan, pumpkin seeds, and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately.

Notes

*No nuts? No problem. To keep this recipe nut-free, use raw pumpkin seeds to make the parmesan and soaked raw pumpkin seeds in place of the cashews in the ricotta.

**If you're unable to find Nasoya's Vegan Round Wraps, use their square vegan wonton wrappers instead. FYI, they're a bit bigger than the round wraps, so you'll be able to fit more filling instead of each.

***If you're preparing the pasta ahead of time to cook on a later date, transfer the stuffed pasta to a large airtight container and place a sheet of parchment paper between each layer of pasta. Freeze the pasta for up to one month and boil frozen. Note: the pasta will likely require 3 to 5 minutes to cook through as opposed to 2 to 3 minutes.

****This recipe makes enough sauce for about half of the pasta or a very light coating for the full recipe. Consider doubling the recipe if you like a generous amount of sauce and are making for a crowd.

Nutritional

Calories 232 | Total Fat 11.9g | Saturated Fat 2g | Sodium 607mg | Total Carbohydrates 19.5g | Dietary Fiber 2.6g | Total Sugars 2.6g | Protein 12.1g | Calcium 129mg | Iron 3mg |} Potassium 193mg |