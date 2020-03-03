Homemade Sorbet with Fresh Peaches

Peach Sorbet

Why We Love It: This sorbet is as healthy as a dessert can get. Peaches are the main ingredient in this sorbet and they are rich in antioxidants as well as vitamin C.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups of peaches, sliced and frozen
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 cup of plant milk (we use almond milk)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. If you have an ice-cream machine, awesome. Pop the ingredients in and let it churn.
  2. If not, add them to a blender, let them mix around for 30 seconds at a time as you don’t it to get to be slushy.
  3. Once it is mixed without too many lumps, pop it back into the freezer, to make sure it stays cool and creamy. Serve once ready, which I find normally takes 45 minutes.

Nutrition Notes: 355 Calories; 4.5g Protein; 13.5g Fat; 59.5g Carbohydrates; 11g Sat. Fat; 5.5g Fiber; 51.5g Sugar

