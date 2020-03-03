Homemade Sorbet with Fresh Peaches

Peach Sorbet

Why We Love It: This sorbet is as healthy as a dessert can get. Peaches are the main ingredient in this sorbet and they are rich in antioxidants as well as vitamin C.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS 3 cups of peaches, sliced and frozen

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 cup of plant milk (we use almond milk)