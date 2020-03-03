Homemade Sorbet with Fresh Peaches
Peach Sorbet
Why We Love It: This sorbet is as healthy as a dessert can get. Peaches are the main ingredient in this sorbet and they are rich in antioxidants as well as vitamin C.
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of peaches, sliced and frozen
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 cup of plant milk (we use almond milk)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- If you have an ice-cream machine, awesome. Pop the ingredients in and let it churn.
- If not, add them to a blender, let them mix around for 30 seconds at a time as you don’t it to get to be slushy.
- Once it is mixed without too many lumps, pop it back into the freezer, to make sure it stays cool and creamy. Serve once ready, which I find normally takes 45 minutes.
Nutrition Notes: 355 Calories; 4.5g Protein; 13.5g Fat; 59.5g Carbohydrates; 11g Sat. Fat; 5.5g Fiber; 51.5g Sugar