Any restaurant that offers all-day breakfast we can get behind, especially a 100 percent plant-based one. Plant-based fast-casual restaurant HipCityVeg , is teaming up with Eat Just , maker of fan-favorite egg alternative JUST Egg to launch an all-day breakfast menu featuring two plant-based breakfast sandwiches starting this coming Monday, February 8th.

HipCityVeg's all-vegan menu has a wide variety of choices from chik'n sandwiches to frozen treats. The chain's breakfast menu currently offers an organic tofu "egg," but adding JUST Egg to the menu gives customers even more options to choose from. The Wake and Bac'n is made with folded JUST Egg, organic Lightlife smoky tempeh bacon, and melted smoked dairy-free Gouda cheese on a toasted English muffin. The Sunnyside Sausage Egg and Cheese features folded JUST Egg, organic plant-based sausage, and melted smoked vegan Gouda on a toasted English muffin.

Instagram / @hipcityveg

“As the world changes and evolves so quickly, HipCityVeg is helping to create and inspire new breakfast routines in 2021. Regardless of your diet (whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or veg-curious), you’ll enjoy this reimagined iconic breakfast sandwich that’s better-for-you and the planet,” said HipCityVeg CEO and Founder Nicole Marquis.

The Wake and Bac'n and The Sunnyside Sausage, Egg and Cheese are available at all of HipCityVeg's locations around Philadephia and Washington DC. Customers can order the breakfast items for carryout and delivery all day long. For anyone in the DC or Philadephia area, HipCityVeg will have a special deal from February 8th to February 14th, offering a free side of hash browns with the purchase of the Wake and Bac'n sandwich.