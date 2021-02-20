Hershey's has promised to all chocoholics that the company plans to enhance its plant-based confections. The Hershey Company announced that it is working to introduce new products for its “better-for-you” line, focusing heavily on plant-based alternatives. The “better-for-you” product line releases products with reduced sugar, portion-controlled packages, and plant-based ingredients to appeal to the full range of chocolate-lovers.

Hershey’s expansion is part of its long-term strategy that will promote the innovation of “better-for-you” products, leading to the development of new items as well as substitutions for existing products. The company hopes this project will appeal to a larger range of consumers, and by enhancing its portfolio, Hershey’s can take advantage of the growth of plant-based diets.

Hershey's Looks to Offer Healthier Candy, Including Plant-Based Items

“We are the leader in US confection, and our consumers rely on us to understand their needs for the everyday moments, seasons, and special occasions, offering high quality and great tasting candy that’s accessible for everyone,” Hershey’s Chief Growth Officer Kristen Riggs said. “Expanding our expertise, building new capabilities, and delivering more choices in better-for-you confection is the next big category opportunity for us to lead.”

"We’re primarily focused on sweet indulgence, though that is growing and evolving over time,” Hershey’s Chief Executive Officer Michele G. Buck said. “One of the areas where we have the opportunity is in better-for-you, and within that, one space is within our own category. If we look at many other indulgent categories in the marketplace, many of them have a greater proportion of better-for-you items.”

Currently, none of Hershey's iconic candies and chocolates are vegan-friendly, and all contain dairy, aside from Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, which is dairy-free. We can hope that this new push for plant-based items includes animal product-free options for vegan eaters. Although The Hershey Company announced this shift with few specifications, the public can look forward to a line of healthier treats rolling out nationwide in the near future.