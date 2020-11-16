Here’s How You Can Win a Year’s Worth of Vegan Meat for Free

Plant-based meat alternative company The Very Good Butchers is looking for a "Very Good Person" to win a year’s worth of the brand's vegan meat. Nominate someone kind, compassionate, and generous, and the favor just may be repaid to you because the person who nominates the grand prize winner will also receive a year’s worth of plant-based meat. Even if you don't win, there will also be a variety of runner up prizes. The contest starts November 16th, 2020, and will go until December 1st, 2020.

“Many very good people are struggling right now, and we want to recognize and give holiday cheer to someone special by giving them, and the person who appreciates them, a special gift that also supports a plant-based diet,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Butchers. “This is our way of spreading goodness and saying ‘thank you’ to our Very Good customers, who have helped us realize our dream of being the West Coast’s leading vegan butcher.”

The first prize will receive one year of VGB Big Box and swag for the winner and their nominator, worth approximately $2,500 retail value. The second prize will receive three months of the Very Good Box and swag for the winner and nominator worth approximately $350. The third prize will receive one month of the Very Good Box and swag worth approximately $150. Lastly, five runner-ups and their nominators will receive Bangers, Burgers and Taco Stuff’er and swag worth approximately $50 retail.

The nominators and recipients must be located in the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec) to be eligible to win. To nominate a Very Good Person for this incredible prize, just visit the brand's website.