Here’s How You Can Win $8,000 Worth of Virtual Personal Training

If you’ve managed to make the best of a very unusual and challenging year, you can share your story of transformation with RebelliouS for a chance to win $8,000 worth of personal training. Whether you've converted your bedroom, kitchen, or living room into a “gym,” created a daily meditation practice, or found another way to stay well mentally and physically fit, share your story and you could win a virtual, customized personal training session with celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza. A session with Braganza is valued at $8,000, and for a good reason: She’s the trainer behind celebrities like Hallie Berry and Jessica Alba's fit physiques.

RebelliouS is a company that makes plant-based beverage infusion packets loaded with antioxidants perfect for spiking your pre-workout water, boosting your immunity, and energizing you ahead of a sweat session. No matter what you’ve been doing to stay well this last year, more people are prioritizing a healthy lifestyle than ever before: Maybe you’ve started eating plant-based, drinking a daily green juice, or built up your confidence with daily affirmations.

You can share your inspirational story with RebelliouS here, letting them know how you’ve been able to “celebrate your rebellious” over this last year. Whatever your story might be, with such an incredible prize, it’s worth sharing, and even if you’re not lucky enough to be selected for the grand prize, a new healthy lifestyle always a win in our book.