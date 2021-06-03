When Rebel Wilson posted from a private jet on her way to Palm Beach Florida this past Memorial Day Weekend, the photo garnered nearly five thousand comments in favor of her glammed-up appearance, and svelte new figure. She was wearing a fitted black off-the-shoulder top and biker-style shorts but it was her tiny waist and slimmed down body that really had fans going wild. Her followers commented everything from "hot girl summer 🔥🔥🔥" to "you looked amazing before but now you're too hot to handle," and some asked about her diet since everyone is curious to know exactly how the star lost 60 pounds since last January 2020. Whatever she was doing we wanted to know since Rebel is looking strong, happy, and healthy. Here's everything you need to know about her diet and how to make it even healthier with plant-based protein. For details on her self-love message read this.

Rebel Wilson Lost More Than 60 Pounds

Wilson reported on her weight loss journey last December on social media and spoke about the wellness trip she had taken to Austria the year before she started her successful journey to healthy weight loss. At the time of her trip, Wilson explained she didn't have "two feet fully in the water," which was poignant given the fact that she's made a career out of making others laugh. But the trip was life-changing since she was transformed by the diet used at the resort, called The Mayr Method Diet, which became one of her secrets to weight loss success, along with consistent exercise and an affirmative practice of self-love.

One year after staying at the resort for two weeks, Wilson decided to have what she calls her "Year of Health," since she said she normally gives a theme to every new year, whether it's her "Year of Fun" or "Year of Love." The actress decided that 2020 was the perfect time for a health change: She was about to turn 40 and planned on freezing her eggs, and she explained "I wanted healthy eggs in the bank." The ironic part of starting a health journey would become clear to her months later when the pandemic hit, and suddenly with work at a standstill, she had all the time in the world to take a break from production, work on her stress levels, and prioritize self-care.

What is the Mayr Method Diet?

The Mayr Method is a 14-day weight loss eating plan created by Austrian physician Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr in the 1920s. The two-week diet plan advises you to eliminate all added sugar and caffeine, as well as limit your intake of processed foods, gluten, and dairy. Instead, the diet instructs you to eat plenty of alkaline foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and soy as well as foods high in protein. Legumes and whole grains like quinoa are protein-packed.

The program also advises dieters to minimize distractions during meals, such as eating as you work or talk on the phone. The method also suggests eating your biggest meal early in the day and stopping eating when you feel full. The Mayr Method suggests eating only cooked foods after 3 pm, and stop eating by 7 pm, which is something that it has in common with many modern-day diet strategies such as intuitive eating, and mindful eating.

Wilson and other dieters who can afford to often start the diet with a 2-week stay at one of the VINAMAYR luxury wellness resorts, so they can kick off the Mayr Method program with the help of on-site experts. But since the price can be expensive, Dr. Harald Stossier and Helena Frith Powell offered the same advice in their book: The Viva Mayr Diet: 14 Days to a Flatter Stomach and a Younger You so anyone can follow the guidelines and protocols anywhere.

Note that Wilson also has said that she kept her calories to a low level of 1,500 a day, even though the diet does not specify that you need to rely on calorie restriction. Still, she has shared that she found low-calorie intake helpful during the initial phase of her weight loss.

How to do the Mayr Method Diet the Healthiest Way

If you're interested in trying the Mayr Method Diet, here's exactly how to do it, and make your meals even healthier by eating plant-based protein instead of animal product (which can drive up inflammation).

First, eat mindfully and slowly with no distractions. Then if you want wine with dinner, have it. When you crave something unhealthy, eat it extremely slowly and savor every bite. the authors of the book also add: "Stop eating on the move" and they tell you "eating when you're all stressed out is your number one enemy." The Mayr method is as much about mindset as it is about exact food groups and macro counts. Rebel used it in combination with self-love exercises like journaling to lower her stress eating, and then added in walking every day to burn off calories consistently and without risk of injury or overdoing it.

Instead of eating meals with chicken or beef, choose a plant-based protein such as lentils, black beans, chickpeas, tofu, soybeans or other legumes, to lower inflammation in your body which can make it harder to lose weight and ultimately lead to diseases such as heart disease and in the short term cause joint pain and bloating. To find out which foods have the most plant-based protein, we complied this list:

Plant-Based Foods With the Most Protein Per Serving

1. Seitan: Protein: 21 grams in ⅓ cup (1 ounce)

2. Tempeh: Protein: 16 grams in 3 ounces

3. Lentils: Protein: 13 grams in ½ cup cooked

4. Hemp Seeds: Protein: 10 grams in 3 tablespoons

5. Tofu: Protein: 9 grams in 3 ounces (⅕ of a block)

6. Edamame: Protein: 9 grams of protein in ½ cup

7. Quinoa: Protein: 8 grams per cup (cooked)

8. Black Beans: Protein: 7 grams in ½ cup (canned)

9. Amaranth: Protein: 6 grams in ⅔ cup (cooked)

10. Peas: Protein: 5 grams in ⅔ cup