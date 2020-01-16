Healthy and Delicious Wholemeal Pancakes

Pancakes are always a big hit in our house, and when it is pancakes the kids don’t mind if they are wholemeal. They are just about the only thing that is guaranteed to get the kids out of bed without them complaining. I have been known to serve these for supper too when I didn’t have much else in the house. Just top with plenty of fruit and you have quite a decent meal. For these ones I cooked some frozen cherries with a splash of water. Frozen fruit is fantastic for something like this. You can get it all year round and often the fruit they freeze is really ripe so actually tastes great, unlike the imported fresh varieties at the supermarket.

INGREDIENTS:

380g wholemeal flour

4 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp ground flax seed

650ml almond milk

4 tbsp Fruit Syrup or Agave

Dark sweet frozen cherries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix the flour, baking powder and flaxseed together in a large bowl.

Add the Fruit Syrup and about half of the almond milk and mix well until smooth. Gradually add the rest of the milk, mixing well between each addition.

Cook large spoonfuls of the batter in a lightly greased frying pan or hotplate until the bubbles are beginning to break on the surface, then flip over and cook until golden on the other side.

To cook the cherries simply place them in a small pan with a splash of water. Cook on medium heat until soft.

Nutrition Notes: per serving (⅙ of recipe)

322 calories, 12g protein, 69g carbs, 10g fiber, 4g fat