Harley Quinn Smith is a fast-rising star in Hollywood, thanks to roles in blockbusters like Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. When she isn't on set though, the outspoken vegan activist can be found making a beeline to Earth Bar in Los Angeles to grab her favorite vitamin-packed smoothie.

Harley Quinn Smith is the daughter of Kevin Smith, who credits her for making him switch to a plant-based diet after a nearly fatal heart attack. They two appeared together to discuss their healthier habits and his dramatic weight loss last May at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Most mornings, I get this smoothie called Blueberry Bliss,” she says. “I pretty much get it every single day because it makes me feel ready for anything. I can't get anything else because it's become so ingrained in my routine! It's made with blueberries, bananas and vegan protein powder. I think there's also some granola in it. It's some good nutrition in the morning to start my day.”

When she can't make it to Earth Bar in person, Smith whips up her own copycat version of the immunity-boosting smoothie at home. Here's her secret recipe.