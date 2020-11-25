Even in this extremely challenging time that we live in, I feel that there is so much to be thankful for in my life. First of all, I am thankful for you, our community, for finding and reading The Beet and helping us grow. One year ago, we had just turned on the lights (in mid-October, 2019) to welcome readers to a new content hub dedicated to helping you eat more plant-based food as a way of achieving better health. It quickly became clear that this is so much more than a dietary choice; It's a lifestyle and an approach that many consumers the world over are embracing in record numbers.

Since we didn't hold a launch party or make a fuss about The Beet's "soft launch" (other than an IG post and a sip of champagne over our laptops) we hoped that the concept of a site, app, and newsletter (for starters) dedicated to the idea that there is a growing audience of people who want to eat more plant-based foods would take off. In January we made a little more noise, with a press announcement that The Beet had launched with a 28-day plant-based challenge for the New Year, New You time frame. It took off, and so did The Beet, thanks to you.

The idea that first you "Just Add Plants" and then perhaps you may choose to lean into plant-based eating, or go mostly plant-based or fully plant-based, was a sound notion. Back then, 12 months ago for our first Thanksgiving, The Beet had about as many readers as we had friends and family, who lovingly checked out this new content hub (okay we told them to). Now The Beet has grown exponentially, to serving more than 1.7 million monthly readers who enjoy about 12 million page views in all, as more Americans are turning to plant-based eating as a way to be healthier amidst a global pandemic.

What I'm thankful for, in a year when has been difficult to find the silver linings

I am exceedingly thankful for the team at The Beet, a small group of dedicated editors–Stephanie McClain, Hailey Welch, Caitlin Mucerino–and tech creators–Sun Sachs, Anibal Rosado, plant-based health experts (our contributing doctors and nutritionists), and driven business minds (Jared Willig), plus a few brilliant growth architects, who have helped us get here. And I appreciate our industrious interns, Cameron Alvar and Spencer Whaley, who made our lives so much better. As we have gained momentum through the past months, we threw the machine into fast forward, and there doesn't seem to be a limit to what this team can do. I am grateful for each of the editors, who show up every morning (in their own homes, with their adorable pets as co-pilots) to strive to bring you the meaningful, unique, and engaging content that will help you eat healthily and love it, and get further on your plant-based journey and achieve your personal goal of being healthier every day.

On a personal note, I am grateful for my husband James Danziger, who entered this plant-based world with me and calls himself "vegan-ish" and planned fun, plant-based meals for the family over the summer by launching "vegan taco night" where we would taste a variety of plant-based meatless fillings. I am grateful to my kids, now grown-ups, who are always supportive of every new adventure their mom embarks on, including switching out all the milk and cheese and eggs in the fridge. They now buy JUST Eggs to have in their own fridges (as do their friends).

I'd be remiss if I didn't say a big thank you to the visionary founders (Steven Price and Adam Slutsky) and the talented, creative minds at 25madison and Gather Ventures in New York City, who believed in the power of a plant-based company as an important business to embark on, even before I ever walked in the door. They were right and I just got the fun part of bringing it to fruition. So in the spirit of "closer together, even apart" I want to send a virtual hug and high five to the team, the bosses, and the contributing writers who have created such stellar content. And to say Thank You, to them and to you.

What We're Thankful For, Including Bonnie, Silky, Tilly, and Duke (not shown)

Stephanie

This year has made it so clear to me that the most important things in life are also some of the most simple–having good health, having a roof over my head, having good company (even if it's just virtually), creating a routine that brings me joy, and having a job I love and feel purpose in. I came down with COVID in March, at the very beginning of the pandemic, and after making a complete recovery by May, I realized how much better I should be taking care of my health. I moved into a new apartment with my rescue kitty Silky and began a new chapter in my life centered around well-being.

My gratitude sprouted from simple health-driven routines: Being able to take a walk around the park in the morning and appreciate the changing foliage, practicing yoga and meditation daily, going to my local farmer's market and getting a tote filled with fresh, local produce, and most of all, being able to work for a company that gives me purpose by helping others. The positive response to The Beet has been overwhelming and working to assist others in achieving better health through a plant-based diet is unmatched. I hope that all of our readers realize how much joy it brings each of us on the editorial team to spread the joy of a plant-based diet in an effort to move towards a healthier, happier, greener, more compassionate world for all.

Hailey

In the current circumstances, I’ve experienced that the normal things we take for granted deserve a fresh look and I feel so fortunate that I am healthy, my family and friends are in good health, I have a roof over my head, and a wonderful job.

Along the lines of health, I am thankful that I can lead a rich, varied, healthy lifestyle. I feel fortunate to work for The Beet and live and learn in a wholesome way from my studies and content production as a writer.

I am thankful to know and have the opportunity to talk to our contributors, readers, freelancers, influencers, writers, chefs, and others; I love and respect the work that we produce and I am honored to be a part of a cause I believe in.

Finally, I am ever grateful to have my mom and dad, siblings, and grandparents, and friends. They are generally healthy, (with one sad exception we are all working through and praying over), and we became closer as a family during quarantine and hard times. They are my backbone and support system and, without reserve, I really love them. There is much to be thankful for.

Caitlin

I am extremely grateful for all the love and support in my life from my friends and family. Especially my parents, who I went to "visit" at the beginning of quarantine and haven't kicked me out (yet). I am also grateful for the amazing team I get to work with day in and day out.

Thank you for letting us into your inboxes and your lives. Please let us know how we can do better and what you want next, without missing a Beet!

Cheers.

The Editors,

Lucy Danziger, Stephanie McClain, Hailey Welch, Caitlin Mucerino