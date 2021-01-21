Gregorys Coffee Debuts a New Vegan Burrito Made With JUST Egg

As much as we all love a breakfast burrito, it can be hard to find the time to whip one yourself before a busy workday. Luckily, if you live near Gregorys Coffee you can now grab a vegan burrito on the go to start your morning off on a delicious note.

The newest menu addition to Gregorys Coffee chains across the nation is made with Folded JUST egg, Daiya cheddar cheese, Beyond Breakfast sausage, sautéed onions and peppers, seasoned potatoes, and a pinch of paprika, in a multi-grain Mission wrap. The specialty coffee brand has locations throughout New York City, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. If you live near Gregorys Coffee, order online and get the vegan burrito for two dollars - today only, which is typically priced at $5.95.

"I thought there was no better way to start this next chapter than with a better-for-you breakfast offering that will knock your socks off. Our Vegan Scramble and Vegan Deluxe sandwiches have been our two most popular sandwiches, and I'm not surprised, they are absolutely delicious and one of a kind! We decided to partner with JUST Egg again on our third plant-based breakfast option, the Vegan Burrito," said Gregory Zamfotis, CEO and Founder of Gregorys Coffee.

JUST Egg Burrito is the Third Plant-Based Option on Gregorys Coffee's Menu

This isn't the first plant-based item to hit Gregorys Coffee's menu. The choice to add a third plant-based breakfast comes after the vegan scramble and vegan deluxe sandwiches were such a hit amongst consumers. The vegan deluxe is so popular that it alone makes up a third of hot food sales at Gregorys Coffee. An estimated half of the total of all hot food sales come from items made with JUST Egg, a plant-based mung bean egg alternative.

Many restaurants are quick to add plant-based meat options to their menus, but not to make fully plant-based options readily available without having to omit or swap half the ingredients. Gregorys Coffee menu stands out amongst other coffee shops and fast-casual spots for its dedicated options that make eating plant-based easy and delicious.

Want to win a $100 gift card to Gregorys Coffee and free product from Eat Just and Beyond Meat? Post a photo or video of you on Instagram eating the new vegan burrito and tag all three brands for a chance to win!