Plant-based seafood pioneer Good Catch Foods is bringing its crab cakes to shoppers nationwide. The company announced that its vegan crab cakes will be available at BJ’s Wholesale Club nationwide starting this week, distributing its vegan crab cakes to its largest extent yet. The Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes contain the brand’s signature six-legume blend created to mirror the traditional texture and flakiness of crab cakes. The product is seasoned with green onions, parsley, spice, and sweet peppers to give it the same taste factor as conventional crab cakes.

“We offer a craveable range of innovative products that fill a gap in the market, and consumers across the country are asking for products like ours,” CEO of Good Catch’s Parent Company Gathered Foods Christine Mei said. “Our Plant-Based Crab Cakes have continued to be a fan favorite, and we’re excited to expand our reach with new availability at BJ’s. This launch truly represents the tremendous growth of plant-based offerings and how seafood-alternatives are continuing to spark mass consumer interest.”

The vegan crab cakes join Good Catch’s frozen line of products, alongside the Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes and the Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers. The brand also introduced Plant-Based Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, and Plant-Based Fish Sticks. The new vegan crab cake is the newest addition to the retail market, providing consumers with a bulk pack of 24 crab cakes for $13.99, measuring out to $0.58 per crab cake.

Founded by vegan chef brothers Chad and Derek Sarno, Good Catch is dedicated to enhancing the plant-based seafood market. While other companies initially focused on vegan beef and chicken alternative, the Sarno brothers decided to undercut the seafood market and provide a more sustainable option. The Good Catch products include its flagship product Plant-Based Tuna among several other innovative seafood alternatives.

Good Catch rapidly gained national attention, entering a growing but still small plant-based seafood market. Over recent years, the company has managed to expand its product lines, increase distribution, and secure significant investments. Earlier this year, its parent company Gathered Foods secured over $26 million during a funding round following the release of the seafood industry documentary Seaspriracy.

“We’re excited to have this important investment by LDC (Louis Dreyfus Company), a well-respected leader in the agricultural, food, and ingredients space, to help fuel growth and expansion of our company,” Mei told Plant Based News in April. “Partnering with proven companies who are innovators in their own right can only sharpen our ability to positively disrupt a nascent industry with our innovative portfolio of Good Catch products. As demand for plant-based seafood continues to rise, we look forward to further collaboration with LDC to create breakthrough opportunities.”

The company also teamed up with multiple restaurant chains and retailers in the past. Last year, Good Catch partnered with plant-forward restaurant chain Veggie Grill to offer a tuna melt at the chain’s 37 locations. The company also teamed up with Whole Foods Market to debut deli-style tuna products using the plant-based tuna alternative. The brand also launched its Breaded Plant-Based Fillets and Plant-Based Crab Cakes at fast-food seafood chain Long John Silver’s.

“We’re excited to propel change in quick-service restaurants by teaming up with Long John Silver’s,” Mei said in July. “ With the plant-based seafood sector expected to grow twelve-fold in the next ten years to $1.3 billion, there’s room for dramatic growth. We’re proud to fuel the momentum by delivering the delicious taste, unmistakable texture, and comparable protein that consumers crave.”

Good Catch’s expansion coincides with the accelerating growth of the plant-based seafood market. A market report from Fact.MR in April stated that the vegan seafood industry would reach $1.3 billion by 2031, increasing 13 times its current valuation.

“Growing tilt towards healthier food alternatives as well as rapidly depleting global fish stocks are prompting consumers to opt for plant-based alternatives to key seafood varieties, providing traction to the sales of plant-based fish products,” comments a report analyst.