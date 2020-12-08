To anyone who lives near a Trader Joe's, it's absolutely no surprise that the retailer has such a cult-like following, especially with plant-based, plant-leaning, and vegetarian eaters. The grocer is continually releasing new, limited-edition, and seasonal products that often cater to customers who don't include meat and dairy in their diets. In fact, there are so many incredible products that there are entire Facebook groups and Instagram accounts solely dedicated to scouting and reviewing new vegan products at TJ's.

Around the holiday season, it can be tricky for vegans to find hot cocoa mix sans milk, marshmallows without gelatin, or baked goods containing no eggs. Luckily, Trader Joe's is there to fill this void in the market with affordable, accessible holiday-themed products. Here are our top 8 festive vegan products to celebrate the winter holidays. For more year-round staples to pick up from TJ's, check out the IG account @traderjoesveganitems and our 15 Best Items to Buy at Trader Joe's round-up.

1. Peppermint Mini Marshmallows

Think you have to search all of your local grocery store shelves high and low to find a pack of Dandies vegan marshmallows? If you live near a TJ's, vegan marshmallows are closer than you think. These peppermint-flavored marshmallows use carrageenan instead of gelatin to achieve their texture, and their mini size is the perfect topper for any hot cocoa, or, may we suggest, to bake a marshmallow crispy treat?

2. Vegan Gingerbread Loaf

Looking for a baked good that you can bring to any holiday celebration, plant-based or otherwise? This vegan gingerbread loaf is festive, delicious, and contains no eggs or dairy. It's topped with a flakey sugar which adds the perfect bite to the top, while the loaf itself is super soft. Warm it up in the oven and top with a dairy-free frosting drizzle for a more decadent presentation. This loaf has been selling out like crazy, so if you see it in your store, be sure to grab a couple!

3. Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Sticks

If you've been drooling over all the hot cocoa bombs and sticks that instantly transform a cup of steaming milk into a hot chocolate in seconds, TJ's is here to make sure dairy-free eaters don't feel left out anymore. These dark chocolate sticks just need to be stirred into a cup of hot plant milk to become a creamy, rich mug of hot chocolate.

4. Almond Nog

This spicy, nutmeg-y almond nog is a great pick-me-up during the winter months because it has all of the comforting flavors of traditional egg nog, sans the egg and dairy. Non-vegans probably won't even be able to taste the difference! For an elevated presentation, froth up some almond nog to top a cup of coffee with, or, add some Bourbon for a festive cocktail.

5. Cocoa Peppermint Almond Creamer

Trader Joe's has an insanely good array of plant milks and creamers and this limited-edition cocoa peppermint creamer will add a wintery twist to any coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Mix this into peppermint-flavored coffee for a double dose of holiday cheer, and top with TJ's year-round Coconut Whipped Topping.

6. Non-Dairy Mint and Chip Bon Bons

If you haven't tried the TJ's Soy Creamy non-dairy ice cream or the new cheeseless cheesecakes made with lima beans, you might not realize that the grocer is actually a treasure trove of dairy-free desserts. To add to Trader Joe's repertoire is now these frozen Mint & Chip Bon Bons which feature minty coconut milk ice cream encapsulated in rich dark chocolate.

7. Maple Espresso Black Tea

When the weather gets chilly, and you're searching for a hot beverage to keep you warm, look no further than TJ's Maple Espresso Black Tea. This festive treat is a hybrid of coffee and tea, and the blend contains an autumnal blend of espresso beans, fenugreek seeds, dandelion root, and roasted chicory to create a rich, maple-flavored drink. We suggest adding the peppermint cocoa creamer to this for a unique, delicious treat.

8. Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

These peppermint cookies are a holiday rendition of Trader Joe's signature sandwich cookies but with a twist: Candy Cane Joe-Joe's feature crushed up candy cane pieces immersed in the rich filling. If you love the taste of Thin Mints, these are definitely for you.

Did we miss something? Let us know what your favorite Trader Joe's holiday items are in the comments below.