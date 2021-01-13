Keep your wallets home and head to your local coffee shop tomorrow, Thursday, January 14th to enjoy a delicious meatless breakfast sandwich on the house. You can score a free Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich at participating restaurants in select cities across the US. Tell your friends, family, and everyone you know to set their alarms and enjoy a complimentary breakfast, while supplies last. Just a note, if you are a plant-based eater or vegan, the sandwich is made with real eggs and cheese.

This year, Beyond wants to help make healthier breakfasts a daily routine. The company teamed up with Resy and coffee shops across the US to provide a better-for-you breakfast with Beyond Breakfast Sausage. If you're looking to grab a free breakfast you can book advanced time slots via Resy today, January 13th, in order to pick up a free sandwich on January 14 between 8-11 A.M. Simply click on the link that corresponds to your city below to reserve your meal.

Want a Free Breakfast Sandwich? Find the Nearest Participating Restaurant Near You:

“At Beyond Meat, we know that small changes can have a big impact on both our health and the health of the planet, and we want to inspire people to make those better choices starting with the first and most important meal of the day,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer at Beyond Meat. “We’re thrilled to partner with local restaurants to offer consumers our delicious and better-for-you breakfast options, no sacrifice required.”

Not Available at a Coffee Shop Near You? Try Your Local Grocery Store

You can find Beyond Meat products at almost any grocery store in the US. In fact, the popular meat alternative is available at 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Beyond has made it easier than ever to eat conveniently on a plant-based diet or to enjoy a healthier option on any diet. The Breakfast Sausage Patties are designed to taste and look like a real pork patty. The best news? These patties contain 50% less total fat and 35% less saturated fat and sodium than the leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties. In addition, they have no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, soy, or gluten.

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest-growing food companies in the US and focuses on simple ingredients without hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. The company's commitment, Eat What You Love™, showcases a strong belief that we can make better, positive, future decisions that impact our personal health and the planet. Beyond notes that "by shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare."