French Toast Topped with Fresh Fruit

1/2 cup nondairy milk of your choice

2 slices whole-wheat bread (it helps if your bread is a little stale)

Whisk the wet ingredients in a shallow bowl.

Soak bread in wet mixture for 30 seconds, then flip and repeat.

Over medium-low heat, add butter or oil to pan, then, using tongs, add the soaked bread to pan.

Cook for 2 minutes on either side until toasted.