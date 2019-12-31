French Toast Topped with Fresh Fruit

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 slices whole-wheat bread (it helps if your bread is a little stale)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup JUST Egg
  • 1/2 cup nondairy milk of your choice
  • Toppings of choice

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Whisk the wet ingredients in a shallow bowl.
  2. Soak bread in wet mixture for 30 seconds, then flip and repeat.
  3. Over medium-low heat, add butter or oil to pan, then, using tongs, add the soaked bread to pan.
  4. Cook for 2 minutes on either side until toasted.
  5. Add desired toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts or dairy-free whipped topping.

Nutritional Notes:

483 calories, 21g protein, 70g carbs, 6g fiber, 14g fat

