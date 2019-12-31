French Toast Topped with Fresh Fruit
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup Just Egg
- 2 slices whole-wheat bread (it helps if your bread is a little stale)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 cup nondairy milk of your choice
- Toppings of choice
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Whisk the wet ingredients in a shallow bowl.
- Soak bread in wet mixture for 30 seconds, then flip and repeat.
- Over medium-low heat, add butter or oil to pan, then, using tongs, add the soaked bread to pan.
- Cook for 2 minutes on either side until toasted.
- Add desired toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts or dairy-free whipped topping.
Nutritional Notes:
483 calories, 21g protein, 70g carbs, 6g fiber, 14g fat