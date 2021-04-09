We're always happy to see another brand of non-dairy ice cream pints added to the grocery store's frozen aisle selection. Plant-based company Forager Project released its first line of vegan cashew milk ice cream, entering into the world of dairy-free frozen treats. The Forager Project is rapidly expanding the products its offers with ice cream following the recent release of its dairy-free Cheeseworks line. The company continues to enhance its growing selection of plant-based products, championing a mission to produce nutritional and sustainable foods for everyone.

“Our expansion into dairy-free ice cream is another step toward achieving our goal to make delicious, organic, plant-based food that leaves people amazed,” Forager Project Co-Founder Stephen Williamson said. “With our her ingredient, organic cashews, we’ve created our ice creams to give consumers a delicious dairy-free treat that’s full of flavor and taste and free of pesticides, chemicals, and GMOs.”

The vegan ice cream will be available in five flavors including Vanilla Bean, Bittersweet Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Mint Chip. The delicious variety of flavors will be available in grocer stores nationwide starting at $6.99 per pint. Shoppers will be able to find the ice cream range at Whole Foods Market, Earth Fare, Natural Grocers, Market Basket, and other select retailers.

“Our goal is to make delicious, organic, plant-based food that leaves people amazed, and we hadn’t found a plant-based ice cream that was delicious and creamy, made with organic ingredients,” Forager Project co-founder JC Hanley told VegNews. “So, we tinkered in the kitchen and came up with different recipes using cashew for a super creamy dairy-free ice cream...that tastes like ice cream. Our vegan ice creams are a way to enjoy decadent, delicious desserts without compromising taste and satisfaction.”

Before its announcement of vegan ice cream, Forager Project debuted a product line of organic vegan cheeses. The Cheeseworks brand is available in shredded and chunked styles, featuring four flavors including Jack, Parmesan, Mozzarella, and Queso Fresco. The dairy-free Queso Fresco is the first plant-based version of this cheese on the market. The company sourced the cheese from its organic cashew milk and concocted a cheese without modified food starches. The entire line was created to mimic the texture, stretch, and melting ability of dairy cheeses.

In 2013, Hanley alongside his stepfather Stephen Williamson launched the Forager Project as a juice company and following its market success the company expanded its horizons to its assortment of dairy-free alternatives. The company now offers yogurts, milk, creamers, butter, and sour cream, all fully organic and plant-based.

Forager’s ice cream line joins the burgeoning dairy-free dessert market. Ben & Jerry's, So Delicious, Haagen-Dazs, and many more companies have shifted their product lines to accommodate the increased demand for plant-based ice creams, dominating supermarket shelves with dairy-free options.