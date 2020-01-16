Flavorful Tomato Sauce with Pasta

If you're looking for a creamy and fresh tasting tomato sauce, this recipe is for you! Boil your favorite pasta noodle and add this sauce to the mix when they're cooked through.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 500g Passata
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp dried basil
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp coconut sugar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cook the onion in the oil for a few minutes then add in the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is translucent.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook on a low heat for about 10 mins. 
  3. Serve with your favourite pasta and some extra cherry tomatoes

 

