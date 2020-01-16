Flavorful Tomato Sauce with Pasta
If you're looking for a creamy and fresh tasting tomato sauce, this recipe is for you! Boil your favorite pasta noodle and add this sauce to the mix when they're cooked through.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 500g Passata
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp dried basil
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp coconut sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook the onion in the oil for a few minutes then add in the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is translucent.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and cook on a low heat for about 10 mins.
- Serve with your favourite pasta and some extra cherry tomatoes