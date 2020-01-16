Flavorful Tomato Sauce with Pasta

If you're looking for a creamy and fresh tasting tomato sauce, this recipe is for you! Boil your favorite pasta noodle and add this sauce to the mix when they're cooked through.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

500g Passata

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp dried basil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp coconut sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: